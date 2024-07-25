Avedian Receives Harvard Heroes Award

WATERTOWN — John Avedian received the prestigious 2024 Harvard Heroes Award on June 13. According to Harvard’s website, “Harvard Heroes is an annual program held in the spring that recognizes and celebrates high-performing staff from across every School and the Central Administration. These staff members have been nominated and/or selected by their peers and departments for their leadership, teamwork, adaptability, innovation and exceptional contributions.” This award is bestowed on just one-half of one percent of all Harvard staff. Avedian has served in the Central Administration of Harvard for the last 8 years as a Senior Safety Officer.

He is a board-certified safety professional and manages the environmental, health, and safety regulatory compliance programs for Harvard Police, Museums, Libraries, and the Business and Education Schools. Avedian is a class of 2022 Harvard graduate nominated for the Dean’s Outstanding Thesis Award for his master’s thesis in Sustainability titled “Metal Mining Contamination Impact on Public Health, a GIS Study in the Republic of Armenia.”

At the intersection of cultural heritage, preservation, and occupational health, Avedian developed the first web-based comprehensive library safety training of its kind for 1,400 staff members. He also has presented at the National Library of Armenia, the National Archives of the United Kingdom, and the Smithsonian Institute and authored peer-reviewed publications on the topic of management of contaminated cultural heritage collections.

Avedian is the co-founder of the Society of Armenian Safety Professionals and the co-founder of the Armenian Students Association of Michigan State University (B.A. Business ‘06). He is a 2002 Armenian Assembly of America Intern alumnus who served in the office of US Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-6).

At the ceremony, Harvard President Alan Garber declared about Avedian, “You’ve been described as an amalgation of Sherlock Holmes, MacGyver and James Bond.” (see https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxsHl_JZZMeRnyelfur6E8V1xm10Tggdy3)

Concerning his award, Avedian said, “Receiving the prestigious Harvard Hero award has been an incredible honor that fills me with profound gratitude and joy. It’s a testament to the power of dedication, teamwork, and unwavering passion in making a meaningful impact. This recognition not only celebrates individual effort but also highlights the collective spirit that drives us to achieve greatness.”