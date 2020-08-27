Turkey Starves Syria’s Northeast of Water as Virus Death Toll Mounts

Nushin Ibrahim, a 22-year-old woman in Hasakeh city contacted by Al-Monitor through the Rojava Information Center, said, “We haven’t had water for the past 25 days. In this situation, with the virus spreading and the water cut off, we are unable to take any precautions against the coronavirus. The media tells us that we have to wash our hands every half an hour, but when water is unavailable this makes it very hard.”

Another resident of Hasakeh city said, “We don’t have drinking water or even any water. The lack of water creates both health and psychological problems. Water is a basic human right. But we are struggling to find water because it’s very expensive to purchase, and that’s if you actually find someone who is willing to sell it.”

The autonomous administration accuses Turkey of weaponizing water as a means of forcing it to supply electricity to the territory covering 1,100 square kilometers (680 square miles) in northeast Syria currently under Turkish control. If Turkey were to have its way, people living under Kurdish rule would receive comparatively less power as a means to help Turkey placate Syrians living under its own occupation. The stoppages are seen as part of a broader Turkish effort to suffocate the Kurdish-dominated autonomous administration through a mix of political, economic and military pressure. Even as it starves the area of water, Turkey has kept up its attacks against Syrian Kurdish forces with artillery strikes and armed drones.

Sinam Mohammed, the Washington representative of the autonomous administration’s political arm, the Syrian Democratic Council, told Al-Monitor that that the administration had held “an urgent meeting with American diplomats in the region” about the water cuts and had “called upon the United States to impress upon Turkey that its actions are wrong and must be stopped without delay for the sake of more than three quarters of a million innocent Syrian citizens.” Mohammed said the meeting took place on Aug. 22. She said US officials had pledged to discuss the matter with Turkey “and try to solve the problem.” Turkey denies the accusations. The State Department did not respond to Al-Monitor’s request for comment.

Jim Jeffrey, the United States’ envoy for Syria engagement, is known to have raised the issue in private meetings with his Turkish counterparts numerous times. But Washington has yet to formally condemn Turkey for the stoppage. Jeffrey is expected to travel to Ankara Thursday, August 27, after taking part in UN-sponsored talks between members of the Syrian opposition and representatives of the Syrian government that kicked off in Geneva today. The Democratic Union Party, which is part of the autonomous administration, remains unrepresented at the talks because Turkey opposes its presence.

Russia, which has been mediating between Turkey and the autonomous administration, is either unable or unwilling to get Ankara to change its stance on the water issue.