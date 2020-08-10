British Armenians Mobilize for Lebanon

LONDON — By the decision of the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, a prayer service for Lebanon and for the loving memory of all who perished because of this devastating catastrophe was held on Sunday, August 9 in St. Yeghishe Armenian Church, Cranley Gardens, London. Similar prayers were held in all the churches in the UK.

In his sermon Bishop Manukyan said it is the right time to express our solidarity with our brethren and sisters in Lebanon by helping them with aid to overcome this terrible tragedy. He asked the congregation to keep Lebanon and our brothers and sisters there in your prayers as we ask God to help them in these difficult times.

After him the vice-chair of the British Armenian Community Dr. Hratch Kouyoumjian was invited to convey his message to the public. Dr. Kouyoumjian thanked the bishop for his prayers and described the terrible situation the country of the Cedars is in. He added that after the Genocide, dark clouds gathered over Armenia and Armenia was hit by the terrible earthquake, and now by a tragic coincidence, Armenia Street in Beirut suffers a similar tragedy.

Finally, he mentioned the collective action of all organisations in the UK upon the invitation of the Community Council and the blessing of the bishop to pool their resources and contribute to the remedial action and the reconstruction of the damaged zones Beirut which the country desperately needs.