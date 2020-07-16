Gianni Ephrikian: “We are proud of our Armenian origins and our names”

Yes, I must say that my father Angelo Ephrikian was my greatest teacher of life and music; unfortunately he passed away very early when I needed him most. When I was a child he was working on the Vivaldian Rediscovery and I grew up immersed in Baroque music and beyond. After studying piano and music theory, I applied myself a lot to the study of harmony and composition (not at the Conservatory) and I started writing for orchestra in the early 1970s.

As far as I know your full name is Gian Claudio Vartan… I assume, it was your grandfather Sukias-Hakob Ephrikian who gave you and your sister Armenian names – Vartan and Gaiané.

It was my grandfather who chose the names of Vartan for me and Gaiané for my sister Laura. And my father’s Armenian name is Vahan.

What can you tell about your grandfather? I read he was arrested during World War II. Have you any idea why?

During the last war my father and mother were partisans in the mountains and my father was inscribed on the list of those who were to be shot by the fascists. When those of the political police came home to arrest him, they did not find him, and then they arrested my grandfather Hakob who, however, was released after a few days.

When in 1949 your father had given his first concerts in Milano, at a reception given by the Armenian community, said he was proud of his Armenian heritage. What about his son?

Today both my sister and I we are proud of our Armenian origins and our names. Unfortunately my grandfather did not want to teach my father the Armenian language because he did not want him to feel like a refugee in Italy but to feel Italian while never denying his origins; therefore we grandchildren consequently have never been able to learn the Armenian language.

Do you know about Armenian music?

It is generally a beautiful music, full of pathos and suggestion, with wonderful evocative sounds.

Have you ever been in Armenia? It will be great to host you with a concert of your works…

Two or three years ago I wrote the music for “The day of memory” of the Armenian Genocide. I will be very happy, as soon as possible, to come to Armenia and offer you some of my music again!!! Actually it was in my plans to travel to Armenia and I hope to do so as soon as this horrible