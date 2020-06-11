Armenia’s Political Fragmentation amid Pandemic

He first tried to recruit to his campaign several veteran political warriors, to no avail. Recently, he gathered like-minded pundits and academics in front of the Matenadaran, all dressed in white shirts in Nazi style, when he announced the formation of a new political group, which he named “In Defense of the Republic.” The goal of the group is to emerge eventually as a political party, with a name to be determined later. Babajanyan refuses to cooperate with any group or individual that has been associated with the old regime and considers Pashinyan to be derelict in his pledge unless he cleans out the Constitutional Court.

Another group not satisfied with the Pashinyan administration’s performance is composed of diverse political elements. One of those elements is Ara Papian, a scholar and diplomat who in a way has assumed the role of spokesperson. The group is called National Democratic Pole (Azgayin Joghovertavarakan Bever). Papian has joined forces with the Sasna Tserer party, headed by Jiraryr Sefilyan, commander of the forces that liberated Shushi. Last but not least, is filmmaker Tigran Xmalyan [Khzmalyan], president of the European Party.

Mr. Papian contends that Armenia needs a party with a nationalistic ideology as the Armenian Revolutionary Federation was eliminated from the political scene following its defeat in the recent parliamentary elections.

Sasna Tserer is a controversial party open to the use of violence, which led the group to take over a police station, killing the police chief.

Besides Sefilyan, other prominent members are Varoujan Avetissyan and Garegian Chukaszyan.

Recently, Papian and Chukaszyan noted that they have received grants from the George Soros Open Society, which do not entail any “political commitments.”

Sasna Tserer believes that Pashinyan has not extended the revolution to Artsakh. Tigran Xmalyan and the others by association, believe that Armenia’s place is in the NATO structure. They also would like to see Armenia sever its “colonial relationship” with Russia.

On the opposition front, no visible force exists yet. The Republican Party of Serzh Sargsyan is still hanging on as an opposition party, though reduced to a shell of its former self.

The former president still heads the party, with former leaders Edward Sharmazanov and Armen Ashodyan regularly offering a run-of-the mill criticism of the ruling party. No other group tries to come close to the Republican Party, which suffered a spectacular defeat in the last election.

The new kid on the block is Artur Vanetsyan, the most vocal member of the opposition, who has formed a new party called Homeland (Hayrenik). Vanetsyan was the head of the National Security Services and was dismissed by Pashinyan. He does not seem to have a clear political agenda, except criticizing the current administration.

In solidarity with him is Michael Minasyan (Mishik), son-in-law of the former president. He is considered to be a fugitive and accused of enriching himself illegally. He has been releasing video clips from his kitchen table, accusing Pashinyan and his family members of scandalous activities.

A small yet forceful group calls itself Adekvat [Adequate], composed of well-informed and articulate young members who do not seem to have any affiliation with other political groups. Artur Danielyan, who does not shy away from physical confrontations with government representatives, heads it.

Thus far, there had been no coordination amongst this diverse group until Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of Prosperous Armenia Party, emerged with a call for the resignation of the government and began networking among the opposition groups. During his party’s general assembly, he announced that until now, he believed that 97 percent of the government should resign. Now he said, he has come to the conclusion that 100 percent had to resign.

Tsarukyan is a colorful political animal with a checkered past. He is a millionaire with the reputation of a benefactor who expects a bang for his buck.

Tsarukyan’s party supported the previous government and thus was able to garner seats in parliament. Later he had a fall-out with President Sargsyan, who in a scathing speech threatened to destroy his business empire. Following that confrontation, Tsarukyan publicly vowed that he was retiring from politics. That decision lasted until Pashinyan overthrew Sargsyan’s government. Tsarukyan then declared his support for Pashinyan’s campaign and, in his good graces, he was elected to the parliament. His faction vowed to play the role of pseudo-opposition, but as critical voices began to get louder and louder, he joined the opposition.

Although most of the time Tsarukyan’s actions and remarks have been met with sarcastic smiles, this time around, his move has shaken the government, which has rushed to mobilize all its forces to stop him.

Not only did the pro-government media begin a salvo of criticisms and attacks, but they reached out to really inflict pain. The online outlet armtimes.am published the court proceedings of a 1979 case, in which Tsarukyan was sentenced to seven years in prison for participating in a gang rape.

Like its preceding government, the prime minister’s office warned Tsarukyan: “Mr. Tsarukyan must have a cause for concern after the parliament adopted a law which will authorize the government to confiscate illegally acquired wealth.”

This is a controversial law which can only satisfy those who hold a grudge against the affluent class. Other than that, it will motivate the former oligarchs to fight back and cause Armenian capital to leave the country. It is a propos to remember Winston Churchill’s adage: “You don’t make the poor richer by making the rich poor.”

This statement alludes to the ideological heart of socialism, as applied in the Soviet Union. The Marxist ideology in the USSR tried to create equality in poverty while China has created equality in affluence.

Tsarukyan’s challenge will intensify tensions politically. The ARF has yet to associate with any opposition group. It has released a statement calling for the formation of a special parliamentary committee to address the crisis.

The recent shake-up in ranks of the armed forces in Armenia will not help stabilize the situation. Three prominent figures in law enforcement and the army have lost their jobs. Pashinyan has sacked the chief of staff of the armed forces, Artak Davtyan, replacing him with Onik Gasparyan.

Also dismissed are the director of National Security Services Eduard Martirosyan and Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, replaced by Argishti Kyaramyan and Vahe Ghazaryan, respectively.

It seems that troubling times are ahead and we have to refer once more to President Ter-Petrosyan’s warning.

Armenians have always been fiercely individualistic, undermining the nation’s collective independence. Heeding Ter-Petrosyan’s advice may contribute to the collective independence of the Armenian nation.