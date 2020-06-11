Alicia Sargsyan Top Contender in Spanish Online Music Performance Contest

BUÑOL, Spain – Alicia Sargsyan Serrano, 12-year-old daughter of Arsen Sargsyan and Pilar Serrano Poles, is a top contender in the second phase of the Online Music Performance Competition I of Buñol, a town in the province of Valencia, Spain. Voting continues on the website https://www.surveylegend.com/survey/#/d29yZHByZXNzMTA3NDk1~-M8px1KtO6nqK3RtVQpS until June 14.

Sargsyan was ranked 27 in the total of 632 participants in the first phase of the contest (https://www.mpmusic.es/concurso). She performed the work Los Danzones numbers 5 and 2 by Arturo Márquez on the saxophone. Sargsyan said, “There’s a lot of quality at the concert, but I’m going to do my best to be in the finals.”

All the contestants have made a current video, recorded during the days of COVID-19 confinement. in which they demonstrate their musical skills. Viewers must vote for the three candidates they believe offer the best musical quality. The top five will go straight to the final of their age category, which will be live streamed through a website and social networks.

Sargsyan said, “I started to play the saxophone because my mother did it too, and a year later I dared to play the piano. In the end, I went ahead and played both equally.” Sargsyan entered the Melilla Conservatory of Music in 2015 at the age of 8, and has since played both instruments. Her mother was her saxophone teacher there, while Magdalena Muñoz Bautista became her piano teacher.

Sargsyan has competed successfully in several competitions previously. In 2018 she was a finalist in the 1st Young Performers Contest of the Professional Conservatory of Music of Melilla in the Children’s Category of Wind and Piano modalities. She was also a finalist in 2019 in the II Young Performers Contest at the Professional Conservatory of Music of Melilla, in the Children’s Piano category, and won the first prize in the wind instruments category and in the unique chamber music category with the Alborán trio (flute, oboe and saxophone). In July 2019, she was awarded the first prize in the Wind-Wood category in Section B in the V International Music Competition of the Fundació Sanganxa in Llosa de Ranes (Valencia).

Currently, she is continuing her first year in professional music studies, and has been once again a finalist in the III Young Performers Contest of the Professional Conservatory of Music of Melilla in the children’s category, in the piano category, and in the unique category of chamber music with the Ensemble Alborán (flute, oboe, saxophone and piano).