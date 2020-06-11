  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
24

Week

Latest articles of the week
Community

Mirror-Spectator Offers Paid Internship through ASA

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

WATERTOWN – For all of you, or your friends and relatives, seeking summer jobs and internships, the Armenian Mirror-Spectator offers an exciting opportunity: it is seeking an intern for a six-week program this summer (mid-July through August). The intern will receive a $150 weekly stipend provided through the Armenian Students’ Association of America’s Internship Program. The Mirror also is looking for interns during the regular year.

The intern should be in college or graduate school and does not necessarily have to be studying journalism. Internet skills are a plus. Most likely, the internship will be done long distance, via electronic communications, so location is not an issue (but native speaker knowledge of English remains important).

Aside from writing for the paper and working on the Mirror website, the Mirror is looking for help in sparking new marketing campaigns and obtain more digital advertising.

If interested, please email tcadirector@aol.com or mirrorspectator1975@gmail.com with your resume.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Alicia Sargsyan Top Contender in Spanish Online Music Performance Contest
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.