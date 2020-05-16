UCLA Faculty Providing Covid-19 Expertise to Armenia in Real Time

“I am thrilled that the Promise Armenian Institute is able to support this critical technical assistance at a time of urgent need,” says Ann Karagozian, PAI director and distinguished professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCLA. “We are fortunate to have the flexibility to act quickly, enabling us to leverage the work of multiple individuals and organizations helping Armenia prepare and respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

“This type of collaborative work, in which UCLA experts cooperate with their counterparts in Armenia as well as community and international organizations of the global Armenian diaspora, will be a hallmark of the Promise Armenian Institute going forward,” says Dr. Eric Esrailian, chief of UCLA Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, a producer of the film “The Promise” and the driving force behind the creation of PAI. “I am very proud that PAI is able to support this project.”

Comments Shekherdimian, “We have a great working relationship with the Armenian government, which has been incredibly transparent. They have been very open in terms of daily lines of communications with stakeholders there.” On the procurement side, he continues, “We have been trying to tap into the resources of the diaspora, reaching out to Armenians all over the world who either have the financial resources and/or access to medical supplies, trying to figure out contributions and the logistics of deliveries.

“Certainly, global shortages have complicated things, but it’s amazing how active and ready the diaspora is to step up in this time of need. There are many good stories of much-needed supplies making it Armenia because of people in the diaspora.

“The webinar series,” notes Shekherdimian, “is an inter-organizational and inter-institutional effort.” Collaborators in the effort include the Los Angeles–based Armenian American Medical Society, the Armenian Medical International Committee, the National Institute of Health in Armenia, the High Commissioner’s Office on Diaspora Affairs and individual Armenian Americans and Armenians living in other countries.

The online seminars share the latest knowledge and literature on Covid-19 patient care in a wide spectrum of medical fields (i.e., critical care, infectious diseases, radiology, nursing, etc.). “Some of the speakers are UCLA faculty and practitioners, and we hope to eventually incorporate our residents as well,” he adds.

Apart from the pandemic, Shekherdimian has been engaged for several years in helping the Armenian NIH redesign the country’s residency programs to bring their content and teaching methods into line with those of Western countries. He is also a member of two Armenian Ministry of Health committees: one on the quality of health care and the other on human resources (whose task is to develop the healthcare professionals needed by the Armenian health care system).

Dorian, meanwhile, has remained in contact with the team of experts that she originally put together to visit Armenia. The team continues to meet electronically and receive updates on the situations in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, Dorian has also been working with organizations such as the Armenian National Committee of America to reallocate part of an existing Congressional appropriation for Armenian foreign aid toward Covid-19 work.

“Most of my work has been in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK),” she explains. “I first went there in 1995 — I helped write the region’s first national health plan in 1996 — and have been working very closely with their ministry of health ever since on many different projects, including a national breastfeeding program and the building of a national hospital.”

Dorian is also working with Shekherdimian and the Armenian diaspora to have scarce equipment and PPE delivered there. “Up until April 7,” she recounts, “there were no confirmed Covid-19 cases in NK and I was working to provide technical assistance on health system preparation and response.” That process is now squarely focused on Covid-19 public health measures and patient care, with Dorian directly advising the region’s health minister.

The public health professor draws on colleagues at the Fielding School of Public Health and the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University (her alma mater), as well as other contacts, to provide the expertise needed by NK health professionals at any given moment, primarily by video conferencing.

“The problem is that most people in NK don’t speak English, so I am frequently serving as translator on those video calls,” says the Fielding School associate dean.

Evaluating the Pandemic Response in Armenia

From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Dorian and Shekherdimian — with help from the American University of Armenia — have been collecting as much data as possible on Armenia’s experience of and response to the pandemic.

“Epidemiologically,” says Dorian, “there will be a quiet period after the first wave of the pandemic, then a resurgence. Many infectious diseases of this type have three waves, but every day we are finding out just how Covid-19 will roll out.” PAI is funding data collection and analysis so that the two UCLA faculty members can help their Armenian peers use the coming quiet period to think ahead, anticipate the equipment and testing conditions that will prevail in several months’ time and plan what they can do better during the next wave.

“We are working with PAI to build this analytical capability and identify all the assistance UCLA can offer Armenia on the pandemic,” says Dorian. “We also need to plan for everything else needed in the health care system,” she continues, starting with how hospitals and providers will start to provide services that have been put on hold, such as elective surgeries and cancer screenings. “There is an avalanche of deferred medical services, as well as social services and needs (including food security issues), during a lockdown,” she remarks.

Dorian and Shekherdimian also intend to use data analysis to help their Armenian colleagues continue long-range planning efforts. “The silver lining of every disaster is that you can plan to build everything in a better way. You look at what you have and ask what did we do right, what did we do wrong, where do we go from here?” asks Dorian.

“Health is not just the absence of disease,” she observes. “Public health goes beyond medicine, clinical expertise and funding hospitals: it’s everything that goes into enabling people to be healthy. It’s access to healthy foods and evaluating how to strengthen infrastructure; it’s work leave policies, housing policies, health insurance, food security policy, mental health services and access. You need to really think about these things without silos.”

Pandemic Reveals Systemic Weaknesses in Health Care Systems Worldwide

Public health emergencies quickly reveal the systemic problems of any health care system. In the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a glaring spotlight on inequities in health care. “It is showing all the problems we already had: underfunding, emergency rooms that were already at capacity, lack of access, etc.,” notes Dorian.

“We are looking at structural decisions and budgets that were already in place that didn’t allow our healthcare system to function well during a pandemic,” she says. “Ideally, you should support the health care system to provide daily health care, including such things as work leave policies. We should have had those policies in place before the start of the pandemic in this country — it’s one of the reasons why we are so overwhelmed.

“Data from this pandemic will show the impacts of inequities and lack of inclusion and highlight the social determinants of health in our country,” she continues. “We are seeing this in real time with African American deaths from Covid-19. It is a moment to examine and rethink the whole idea of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in our health system.

“Your health care budget is your value statement,” she adds. “What you invest in on an everyday basis counts because when a disaster strikes, it’s too late. Look at Singapore: it has a fluid, flexible, capable health care system that can expand and contract as needed.”

Shekherdimian concurs. “What really matters is not the decisions we are making today or over the past month,” he says. “Some 80 to 90 percent relies on how robust a health system is going into a pandemic.

And those are things we cannot change overnight.”

In Armenia, he notes that the Soviet system left the legacy of an over-specialized health care system that lacks primary healthcare providers and has historically prioritized numbers of medical professionals and infrastructure over quality of care.

The Armenian public health care system is also severely underfinanced (receiving just 1.6 percent of national GDP) and its fragmented delivery of health care services creates significant resource inefficiencies and outright waste. “All of this ultimately contributes to less-than-ideal outcomes in health care and it all plays into the current pandemic,” says Shekherdimian.

Up to their ears in work in all directions, Dorian and Shekherdimian are nevertheless heartened by the contributions they are able to make to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh at this time of crisis.

“UCLA has been a great conduit for all of us to do better in the world. I believe we all feel that very deeply at UCLA,” comments Dorian. “I feel blessed to be under the UCLA umbrella and that all of these relationships mean something in this world.

“I consider myself an expert in disasters, but boy, have I learned a lot. We are all learning and helping each other at the same time. I feel those are the shining moments in all of this,” she concludes.