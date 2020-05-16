  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
20

Week

Latest articles of the week
Patriarch Archbishop Sahak Masalyan
International

Istanbul Armenian Schools in Serious Financial Crisis

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

ISTANBUL (NorMarmara, Jamanak, Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul) – The coronavirus epidemic has shaken the Istanbul-Armenian community and especially its educational institutions, which have limited revenues and whose budget deficits are reaching significant proportions. The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul issued a directive concerning those schools which have applied to the Patriarchate for help.

The Patriarchate brought this situation to the attention of the Turkish-Armenian Association of Vakifs [Religious Foundations] on April 30, stressing that immediate joint action is necessary. In connection with this communication from the Patriarchate, Bedros Shirinoghlu, the chairman of the association, appealed to the leaders of all these Armenian institutions. The importance of having detailed financial reports from the schools requiring assistance was noted.

The chairmen of the parish councils of four schools which require immediate aid, those of the Kumkapu Cathedral and the Samatya, Ferikoy and Topkapu churches, held a meeting at the Patriarchate to develop a common plan.

They will submit reports of their financial situation as quickly as possible to the Patriarchate and the Vakifs Association. Then the latter’s executive council will hold a meeting conforming to the requirements of COVID-19 social distancing to discuss these reports. The council is composed of 21 members, including the patriarch, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan. A committee will be formed to evaluate the reports.

All community and parish bodies will be asked to present statements of their revenues so that it can be determined what resources are available.

A working committee will be formed to determine, based on the economic situation, whether to join the schools together, close them or keep them in equilibrium. This committee will be formed of experts and philanthropists. It will conduct its investigations on open platforms accessible to the public and present its results to the executive of the Vakifs Association.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The agenda will include the unemployment and economic issues created by the coronavirus epidemic as well as other community matters. In addition, work will be conducted to form an economic aid committee.

Turkish-Armenian journalist and editor of the Istanbul-Armenian newspaper Jamanak Ara Kochunyan wrote on March 16 that it is worrisome that the Patriarchate is publicly writing about the possibility of school closures.

He pointed out that the schools had been in poor shape for some time, and individuals had suggested various solutions, but no action had been taken. The epidemic merely brought this crisis to a head. He hoped that the crisis could serve as an opportunity to strengthen the community by coming together and improving the communal administrative bodies, which have not been working effectively for a long time, in a just and fair way.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous UCLA Faculty Providing Covid-19 Expertise to Armenia in Real Time
Discover more cities:
Turkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.