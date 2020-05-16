‘In the Beginning Was Armenia’: Review of Arabic Language Documentary

Significant Locations

Throughout the 130-minute film, based on their historical/chronological sequence, Essam takes us to various locations across Armenia, such as the Republic Square, Tsitsernakaberd, the Mother Armenia Statue, Tospia Restaurant, Moscow Cinema, Noratus (the largest monumental site of Khatchkars), the Armenian Genocide Museum, Lake Sevan, Sardarabad Memorial Complex, the Word of Life Church, Naregatsi Orchestra, Tavern Yerevan, and the small village Lernamedz nicknamed Red Cuba/Small Cuba. In other words, the places are the protagonists which chronicle precious stories of Armenia.

The Documentary’s Protagonists

The champions are also the Armenians interviewed in the documentary. They succeed in revealing interesting details about their beloved nation. We get absorbed in Essam’s conversations with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the former Minister of the Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan, the former Chairperson of the State Tourism Committee Zara Zeitountsian, Archbishop Raphael Minassiann (Archbishop of Armenian Catholics of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe, and basketball coach Vicken Eskedjian and Pastor Hany Boghossian (two Armenians living abroad and who were on a visit to their motherland), among others.

Importance of Music

But are the places visited and the persons interviewed the only heroes of the documentary? Well, music is also one of the film’s main components that make us joyfully delve into the Armenian heritage. Parallel to the film’s sequence, our ears delight in hearing an expressive variety of Armenian music and Christian chants. In addition, we understand the importance of music, among other forms of arts, to Armenians.

The Narrator’s Presence

A flashy point about the factual film is Essam’s active participation. In essence, he interacts with the public at the religious sites, on various occasions including reviving the anniversary of the genocide, Republic Day (coincides with founding the First Republic), Independence Day, etc. We see his face and hear his voice also in some of the interviews. So, Essam’s continuous appearance not only gives us the opportunity to perceive the whole colorful picture but to catch the sight of the artist while painting it as well.

Cultural Aspects

Throughout Essam’s travel, the beauty of Armenia is shown in the adherence of its people to the nation’s culture and language. The musical instrument duduk, the lavash bread, and the traditional clothes, are some of the cultural items included to enrich the film.

The Finale

At the end of the documentary, Essam arrives from Armenia. “I left Armenia, but it did not leave me. I then understood what Leon meant when he talked about his connection with his homeland and about the khachkar, this cross-stone engraved in the heart of all Armenians,” he pronounces. A letter of two phrases, “In the Beginning Was Armenia” and “Thanks to Leon,” with the signature Essam Nagy, framed alongside a photograph of the khachkar was a perfect closure for our exciting and pleasant journey across the Land of Apricots.

The documentary’s three parts are available in Arabic:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FCQaYRav7E&t=27s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YBZbBxMous&t=5s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5W6dPYLmvg&t=2s

All images used with this article are screenshots from the film.