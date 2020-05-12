Armenian Democracy Praised by US Embassy, Yet Still Categorized as Authoritarian

YEREVAN – “The US Embassy in Yerevan is pleased to see that Armenia continues to make impressive progress on its path to a democratic society, achieving the largest two-year improvement of any country in the history of Freedom House’s Nations in Transit Democracy Score. Along with USAID Armenia we are committed to supporting the reforms needed to move Armenia forward in its path to democracy and rule of law,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post on May 11.

Armenia improved its “democracy score” from 2.93 to 3.00 out of 7 in the Nations in Transit 2020 report published by Freedom House. Its “democracy percentage” is only 33.33 out of 100. Consequently, the same report categorizes Armenia as a “semi-consolidated authoritarian regime.” See https://freedomhouse.org/country/armenia/nations-transit/2020?fbclid=IwAR3KTH_-ZKnYGX1QAZ0AopYy349xXasFmA2zAJuqkK-7KJe2ELGRc-63h50.