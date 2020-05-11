Evelyn Astorian: Caring Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother

WATERTOWN – Evelyn Astorian of Watertown, Mass., born on March 27, 1930, daughter to her late parents George and Agnes Nason of Malden, Mass., passed away on May 8, 2020. She was the caring sister of her late brother Harry G. Nason, CPA (Bentley College) and is survived by her two sons and granddaughters.

Son David J. Astorian, with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University, visited her every day with loving caring over the past years to provide comfort and support – the same type of support she provided while raising her two children with the assistance of her parents and brother. Her son Donald Astorian, MD, received his degree in medicine from Boston University and is a practicing anesthesiologist, sharing his life with spouse Michelle Dunlevy, CRNA. Evelyn is blessed with two grandchildren from Donald’s previous marriage, Emily Astorian and Kristen Astorian, who are graduates of Boston University and Ohio Wesleyan University.

Evelyn’s life was filled with adventure that revolved around her family. She would work hard every day to make sure everyone was well cared for and at the same time she was using her associated degree in bookkeeping from Boston University to provide support to her brothers thriving CPA business. Evelyn continually made sure that her family was the focus of her attention and received her gratification knowing she was caring for them (parents, brother, children, grandchildren) Evelyn actually would drive over a hundred miles to just babysit the girls when they were only two-years old, bringing her such joy.

The funeral will be private and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Armenian charity of your choice.