  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Jack Medzorian
CommunityCommunity

Obituary: Jack Marshall Medzorian, Dedicated to Knights of Vartan, Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
18
0

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Jack Marshall Medzorian, the former Sbarabed of Ararat Lodge No. 1 in Boston, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 93.

Medzorian was born in Boston on November 15, 1926. He was the son of Marshall Hagop Medzorian and Skynig Marderosian Medzorian.

He was predeceased by one sister, Alma Rose Medzorian, who passed away in 2003.

He attended Arlington High School, where he was editor of the school newspaper. He was the commencement speaker at his graduation, which occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served until his discharge in 1946. On April 13, 1945, he served as an honor guard as the funeral train of President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed through Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He attended Norwich University in Vermont, the University of North Carolina and Boston University, from which he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

In 1951, Medzorian joined Baird-Atomic of Cambridge as a junior accountant. In 1965, he became vice-president and treasurer and remained with the company as an executive until his retirement in 1991.

His later years were spent in the humanitarian service of Armenia, the land of his ancestors, and the Armenian community in America. He was the last founding member and past commander of the Armenian-American Veterans of Greater Boston, formerly known as AMVETS Post. No. 41.

NS Jack was also the longest serving Sunday School Superintendent of the Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church Sunday School and helped to develop the school’s curriculum. He was a member of the Counsel of Armenian Executives and a past member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union New England Executive Committee.

In 1984, he was named Chairman of the AGBU National Convention.

He joined the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) in the late 1980s and became the first vice-president of the Board of Trustees, later becoming president. With CYSCA, he and his wife, Eva, directed the State Department Armenia Youth Exchange / School Partnership Program and brought twelve groups of students to the United States. They also co-founded the Armenia School Aid Project in 1994 and directed 20 U.S. Government training programs for professionals from Armenia.

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) also benefitted from Medzorian’s expertise. A member since 1995, he spent the last years of his life on NAASR’S Executive Board, coordinating investments in the NAASR Endowment Fund. Most recently, he represented the Knights of Vartan in its partnership with NAASR in awarding grants to qualified scholars.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Medzorian’s service to the Knights of Vartan began in 1986 when he was recruited by his friend Ardashes Der Ananian of Ararat Lodge No. 1. One year later, he became Grand Treasurer during the tenure of Grand Commander Martin Martinian. He twice served as Commander of Ararat Lodge during the 1990s. He directed the Armenia Medical Aid Program and also founded the Knights of Vartan School Support Program. Medzorian also served as chair of the Board of Trustees for the Knights of Vartan Fund for Armenian Studies and most recently gave his support to the Women’s Resource Center of Armenia, which works for equal rights for women in Armenia and the promotion of women’s issues.

Knights of Vartan Grand Commander Steven Adams described NS Jack as “THE example of a Knight of Vartan”.

Along with his wife, Medzorian made over 100 trips to Armenia since 1972 and brought with them medical equipment, school supplies and other materials to help support hospitals and schools in the border regions of the country. His last trip to Armenia was in September of 2018, when he and Eva joined their fellow Knights and Daughters of Vartan during their pilgrimage to the motherland.

Jack’s love and dedication to The Knights of Vartan was inspiring, so inspiring that both his son David and daughter Ruth joined the Knights and Daughters of Vartan respectively.

On November 17, 2019, Medzorian was honored for his lifetime of service to the Armenian community with a gala celebration banquet at the Saint James Cultural Center in Watertown and hosted by Ararat Lodge and Arpie Otyag. In his remarks at the conclusion of the gala, NS Jack said with all humility, “You are my village because it has taken a whole village to do the things that I’ve done. My accomplishments were the result of working with great folks. I have not been alone, there was always a team that I worked with.”

When it came to being part of a great team, Jack and Eva Medzorian were a tough act to follow. The two met while he was Superintendent of the Saint James Sunday School and she was a choir member. They married in 1955 and had four children and five grandchildren. Eva was as committed to helping the Armenian people as Jack was, and together they undertook efforts and forged new programs that continue to bear fruit.

Medzorian had a life-long love of tennis. He began playing at the age of thirteen and continued to play into his eighties. He became an avid Red Sox fan late in life and always wanted to be kept up to date on a game’s score, even if he could not watch or listen.

Medzorian is survived by his wife, Naghkin Dirouhie Eva Medzorian and their four children, David Medzorian, Ruth Falletti, John Medzorian, and Mark Medzorian; his five grandchildren, Alexander Medzorian, Jack Medzorian, Eva Maria Medzorian, Kevin Medzorian and Angelina Falletti.

Funeral services will be private. The family says a “Celebration of Life” in honor of Jack Medzorian will be held when the current crisis is over.

SHARE
Previous Democracy on the Move in Karabakh
Next Race to Find a Coronavirus Treatment Has One Major Obstacle: Big Pharma
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.