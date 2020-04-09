Obituary: Jack Marshall Medzorian, Dedicated to Knights of Vartan, Armenia

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Jack Marshall Medzorian, the former Sbarabed of Ararat Lodge No. 1 in Boston, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 93.
Medzorian was born in Boston on November 15, 1926. He was the son of Marshall Hagop Medzorian and Skynig Marderosian Medzorian.
He was predeceased by one sister, Alma Rose Medzorian, who passed away in 2003.
He attended Arlington High School, where he was editor of the school newspaper. He was the commencement speaker at his graduation, which occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served until his discharge in 1946. On April 13, 1945, he served as an honor guard as the funeral train of President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed through Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He attended Norwich University in Vermont, the University of North Carolina and Boston University, from which he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.