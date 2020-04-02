Armenia Seeks to Restrict Coronavirus Spread by Tracking Phones

Others questioned how the government’s acquisition of phone users’ electronic contacts would help stem the spread of the disease.

“For me, and maybe to my colleagues, it’s not clear what that data about two people … talking to each other on the phone would give to the state,” the speaker of parliament, Ararat Mirzoyan, said.

“People can get infected in stores,” said another My Step MP, Narek Zeylanyan. “Calls are not an indication of physical contact.” (In the end, however, both Mirzoyan and Zeylanyan voted for the measure.)

The leader of another opposition faction, Edmon Marukyan, said that parliament was doing more to spread the disease, by gathering 132 lawmakers in a closed space, than it was to prevent it via the law. He later pointedly tweeted a photo of himself reading a copy of George Orwell’s 1984.

The government tried to play down claims that the collection of information would be an overreach.

“The information regarding the end of the calls won’t be collected. All data will be destroyed no later than a month after the state of emergency is revoked,” Badasyan said in parliament on March 31.

He said versions of the surveillance technique had already been used successfully by other countries including South Korea, Israel, and China. Armenia would be the first country in the Caucasus or Central Asia to take such an approach, it appears.

Many information technology and human rights experts were skeptical of the government’s approach.

The law “doesn’t correspond to the principles of human rights and freedoms,” human rights activist Artur Sakunts told the news website Caucasian Knot. “Limiting movement is enough of a preventative measure to fight the coronavirus epidemic, so the law will be absolutely ineffective. It’s an absurd initiative which will lead to a weakening of the government’s legitimacy.”

One prominent IT analyst, Samvel Martirosyan, wrote on Facebook that it is unclear how the collected data would improve the quarantining process. “On the other hand this is a great tool for political control,” he wrote. “We need to establish public control of the data collection and its eventual deletion. We should not rely on the good will of the government in this matter.”

Мartirosyan said that some countries that have used phone surveillance as a counter-coronavirus tool have taken more safeguards than Armenia appears to have. “Who will collect [the data] – do they have the capacity to securely handle the data? We don’t have an experience of doing that so far,” he told Eurasianet. “Also, it is important to note that in Germany, for example, they collect the data on people’s location, but it is anonymous. They just know a certain amount of people are located in one place.”

Also causing some intrigue in Armenia was the March 24 statement by one government official – Suren Krmoyan, an adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan – that Armenia had adapted from Iran a voluntary app to help citizens determine if they have coronavirus. The Iranian version turned out to track all users’ geolocation in real time and report it to the government.

“The first scenario could be that the government just cloned the Iranian app, and the data is being collected but not used,” Martirosyan said. “Another scenario is if the government is getting access to your data, the last and the ‘funniest’ is that Iran is getting the data.”