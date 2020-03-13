  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
11

Week

Latest articles of the week
Community

Tekeyan Cultural Association Coronavirus Announcement

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
142
0

The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada has been closely following the dramatic developments concerning the spread of the coronavirus named COVID-19. It is a serious situation warranting caution without panic.

The Central Board realizes that while many aspects of this new virus are still not fully known, it appears that its spread throughout our communities in North America is unavoidable over the next few months. Conditions vary, however, in different regions. Consequently, we recommend that our chapters follow the directives of their local governments and use common sense in planning activities and programs.

We strongly recommend that all chapters and centers postpone or cancel group activities in order to avoid endangering the health of participants, especially the elderly and vulnerable. In particular, programs that imply traveling must be postponed until further notice. Some chapters have already taken the initiative to do so.

In the meantime, we ask that our Tekeyan centers and buildings be frequently disinfected and meetings and other organizational business be conducted via internet or phone as opposed to in person as much as possible in order to slow down the potential spread of the virus. Any third party renting our premises must show compliance with the local authorities’ directives.

We appreciate your attentiveness to this matter. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to consult with our headquarters in Watertown, MA.

March 12, 2020

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Ruins of Ani Puts History in Perspective
Discover more cities:
CanadaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.