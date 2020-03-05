Luxury Scarves, Women’s Online Support Network Raise Funds for Shelter in Yerevan

WATERTOWN — Anet’s Collection, a luxury accessories company Based in Los Angeles, and New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women, an inclusive on-line networking group, are launching a collaboration during March, celebrating International Women’s Day with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Women’s Support Center of Armenia.

Anet Abnous, founder and designer of Anet’s Collection, along with co-founders, Armine Hovhannissian and Rosalyn Minassian of New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women, a volunteer-based group on Facebook, are committed to connecting, empowering and supporting women of Armenian heritage world-wide; are combing their creative talent and communication skills. The main purpose for the collaboration is to create greater awareness for the Women’s Support Center of Armenia and with your participation, bring forth real change in the lives of women and families.

There will be 10 percent off all purchases from www.anetscollection.com during the month of March and Abnous will donate 20 percent of sale prices to the Women Support Center in Armenia. Use Promo code WSC10 at checkout to receive the discount.

Women’s Support Center, www.womensupportcenter.org maintains two shelters with professional staff dedicated to serving victims and children of domestic abuse. According to WSC’s Executive Director, Maro Matosian, “Violence against women-especially domestic violence is an alarming public health and societal problem in Armenia, one in four women experience domestic abuse in the country.” Your gift will make a significant difference in the lives of women by providing hygiene essentials, school supplies and clothes for survivors who quickly leave their homes for a safe shelter.