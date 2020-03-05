  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Diana Der-Hovanessian
Arts & CultureCommunity

ACF Releases Special Publication in Honor of Diana Der Hovanessian

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
63
0

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) announces the release of the special issue of Foundation Papers No. 9: Celebrating the Life and Work of Diana Der Hovanessian. It includes the texts of the presentations, statements and poetry recited during the event, held at the Cultural Foundation on November 4, 2018 in memory of the poet as well as a Festschrift in tribute to Diana Der Hovanessian (https://mirrorspectator.com/2018/11/15/paying-tribute-to-diana-der-hovanessian/). The latter, is a collection of 43 writings by Der Hovanessian’s friends, poets, family members and enthusiasts of her literary legacy.

Born in Worcester, Der-Hovanessian, was twice a Fulbright professor of American poetry and was the author of more than 25 books of poetry and translations.

She received awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Society of America, PEN/Columbia Translation Center, National Writers Union, Armenian Writers Union, Paterson Poetry Center, Prairie Schooner, American Scholar, and the Armenian Ministry of Culture.

Vivian Shipley at the ACF tribute event in 2018 (Aram Arkun Photo)

Her poems have appeared in Agni, American Poetry Review, Ararat, CSM, Poetry, Partisan, Prairie Schooner, Nation, etc., and in anthologies such as Against Forgetting, Women on War, On Prejudice, Finding Home, Leading Contemporary Poets, Orpheus and Company, Identity Lessons, Voices of Conscience, Two Worlds Walking, etc.

She worked as a visiting poet and guest lecturer on American poetry, Armenian poetry in translation, and the literature of human rights at various universities here and abroad.

She served as president of the New England Poetry Club for 30 years.

The Foundation Papers, a periodic publication, was launched in 1992 in response to various requests of audiences and patrons, about the availability of the texts of events held at the ACF. The Papers serves two purposes: to provide a forum for broader exposure of the views of these scholars and intellectuals, and to contribute to cultural life in general, and the field of the Armenian Studies in particular.

Copies of the Foundation Papers 9: Celebrating the Life and Work of Diana Der Hovanessian are available for sale ($12 including shipping and handling) at the Armenian Cultural Foundation office. For more details on the previous issues contact the ACF.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
