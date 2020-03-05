Former US Attorney to Speak about Crime at St James Men’s Club Dinner Meeting

WATERTOWN — On Monday, April 6, the St. James Armenian Church’s Men’s Club will host a dinner meeting at the church’s Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center in Watertown. The guest speaker will be Christopher F. Bator, a former US attorney from Cambridge.

Bator’s topic will be “Violent Crime in the Greater Boston Area.” A question-and-answer session will follow.

A retired US attorney from Cambridge, Bator now serves on the faculty of the Trial Advocacy Workshop at Harvard Law School. He also currently serves as a Board Member and Treasurer of the Cambridge Redevelopment Authority and vice chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Alma del Mar Charter School in New Bedford.

Bator prosecuted violent drug, and organized crime cases as an Assistant US Attorney in Boston for more than 27 years.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 1976, and his J.D. from Boston University Law School in 1985. He was an associate at Hale and Dorr (now Wilmer Hale) in Boston. He was an assistant to Boston Mayor Kevin H. White.

This St. James Men’s Club dinner meeting will begin with a social hour and mezza at 6:15 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.. Mezza and Losh Kebab & Kheyma Dinner $17/person. Ladies are invited.