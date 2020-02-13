Armenian Democratic Liberal and Tekeyan Cultural Association Leader Nahabet Nahabetian Passes Away

BUENOS AIRES – Nahabet Nahabetian, a longtime Armenian Democratic Liberal (ADL) Party and Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) leader in Argentina, passed away on February 11 at the age of 93. Born in Athens, Greece in 1927, he settled in Argentina in the 1950s, where he started his own manufacturing business and became a prominent entrepreneur. He was very active in the Armenian community in Argentina and rose to positions of leadership.

He was respected in the leadership circles of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Buenos Aires and the Armenian General Benevolent Union. He was one of the founders of what became the Tekeyan Cultural Association in Argentina and instrumental in steering the construction of the TCA Suren and Virginia Fesjian Center in Buenos Aires. Nahabetian became the founder and publisher of Sardarabad, a bilingual weekly organ of TCA, in 1975.

He was respected in all Armenian circles and was a generous contributor to Armenian causes. He is survived by his son Sergio Nahabetian and his family. His wife Baghdine predeceased him.

The TCA Central Board has sent a letter of condolence to the Nahabetian family.