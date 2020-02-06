On New Album Wartanian’s Experiment Goes the Distance

The core of his influences, however, lies in being Armenian, an element that is “inextricable” from Wartanian’s art and creativity.

“After living in Armenia, I accepted that my culture is naturally a part of what I do and something I’m always thinking about,” said Wartanian. “It’s always there, no matter how conscious or unconscious, by virtue of the way I was raised.”

Specifically within the album, there are tracks inspired by the Armenian music Wartanian studied that he tried to put into conversation with different cultural idioms, such as a blues on the oud played with Armenian inflections.

“This music is like a melting pot and Armenian music is one ingredient as well as Greek,” said Wartanian. “I like to describe it as Armenian folk meets Appalachian bluegrass in a Brooklyn tango bar.”

The guitar-like, pear-shaped oud has a significant presence on the album. Wartanian has been playing the traditional Armenian instrument since he bought his first one in Lebanon in 2009 and subsequently studied in the homeland. His technique, however, greatly improved under the guidance of maestro musician Ara Dinkjian.

“Ara is fabulous and so generous with his time and knowledge,” said Wartanian. “He promotes a healthy and inspiring method for his students.”

During their sessions, Wartanian learned pieces by Sayat Nova as well as Ottoman Armenian composers and classical Ottoman music. They dedicated ample time to listen and study old recordings and value their historic legacy.

“As a musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Raffi has understood that the most valuable contribution an artist can offer his culture is not in trying to recreate something of the past, but rather to offer his own unique, and thus new impression of his heritage,” said Dinkjian. “With his new recording Critical Distance, Raffi composes and performs with an obvious knowledge of both Armenian and American music, but in an absolutely fresh way.”

Focusing more on instrumental and acoustic music, a “complete stylistic departure” from his first album that featured original lyrics, Wartanian enlisted the musical prowess of bassist Jake K. Leckie and Grammy-award winning percussionist M.B. Gordy on bass. While he had many months to work on “Pushkin Street,” he only had two days in a Los Angeles recording studio to complete the 40-minute album.

“I’ve never worked in an environment as fast-paced, so I knew I had to bring my ‘A’ game with Jake and M.B.,” said Raffi, recalling that it was Dinkjian who advised him to surround himself with musicians more skilled than himself.

“Raffi has always been a great storyteller and musician,” said Leckie. “His music to me is very narrative because even though the music is instrumental, I find myself visualizing the places he has traveled when I listen, making it universal as anyone can interpret it despite what language they speak.”

The title of the album comes from writing, another passion of Raffi’s, which he says is applicable to music.

“If we are writing personal pieces, we have to have a certain distance from it and share it with others so we can see it more objectively,” said Wartanian, who recently completed the coursework for an MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia University where he currently teaches undergraduate writing.

Looking ahead, Wartanian plans to take his music from the studio out to the public by organizing a number of summer performances.

“Conventional music wisdom states that albums are dead and the goal is to release singles,” said Wartanian. “Maybe I’m too young to say I’m old fashioned, but I don’t get satisfaction from releasing just a single because it only reveals a part of what I want to say through music.”

As he continues to forge uncharted paths with his music, Wartanian is appreciative of the positive response he received from his crowdfunding campaign that brought in 209 contributions from 15 different countries, along with support from AGBU Performing Arts Department, Creative Armenia and La Bella Strings, a string manufacturer in Newburgh, NY. He emphasizes the importance of “supporting people who create new cultural material because the arts are so underfunded and expensive.”

“Armenian culture isn’t a museum piece that lives in the past,” said Wartanian. “It’s alive today and there’s always an opportunity to encourage and cultivate new frontiers while putting it in conversation with other traditions and societies.”

“Critical Distance” is available on Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. For a full list of streaming options and more information, listeners can visit https://www.raffijoewartanian.com/music.