  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
04

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Prof. Taner Akçam, Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan and Siobhan Nash-Marshall
Armenian Genocide

Christians in Need Foundation Lecture Tour in Baltics Discusses Genocide

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
27
0

GLENDALE — On December 8, Christians in Need Foundation (CINF) Vice-President Siobhan Nash-Marshall arrived in Lithuania to give a series of lectures across the Baltic countries. Taner Akçam was also invited as keynote speaker to present on his latest book, The Killing Orders of Talat Pasha and the Denial of Armenian Genocide. Nash-Marshall and Akçam’s were officially invited by Tigran Mkrtchyan, the ambassador of Armenia to the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Latvia, and the Republic of Estonia. Nash-Marshall’s lectures would be part of a larger event, meant to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and talk about the persisting Turkish denialism.

On December 9, Nash-Marshall gave her first presentation, hosted by the Lithuanian Embassy, at the Lithuanian Academy of Science. On December 10, she traveled to Latvia and gave her next lecture on December 11th at Latvia University. The final lecture was in Estonia, given on December 12 at the Tallinn Academy of Sciences. The final presentation was hosted by the Armenian-Estonian Society and the Estonian Embassy.

At every lecture a great number of Armenians, scholars, and students were in attendance. However, even before the arrival of Nash-Marshall and Akçam, some Turks and Azeris were advocating for the cancelation of the event.

Recordings of Nash-Marshall and Akçam’s lectures can be found at the following links:

Lithuanian Academy of Science https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC8OV56Q6Tg&t=19s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccEoTajBtkM

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7GK-wHYgHo

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Hrant Dink Remembered in Cologne, Frankfurt
Next Istanbul Mayor Rejects Criticism over Sales of Jailed Kurdish Politician’s Books
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.