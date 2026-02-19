Akopova and Rakhmanin Place 14th at Olympics in Figure Skating Pairs

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenia’s figure skating pair Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin finished 14th at the Winter Olympics in Milan, in the country’s debut appearance in the pairs discipline.

Their free skate was performed to music from the renowned film “Slumdog Millionaire.” They earned a total of 180.66 points.

It is the first time Armenia has been represented by a pairs team at the Olympic Games.

On February 15, in the short program of figure skating, the duo performed to Ara Gevorgyan’s composition Artsakh.

The Akopova–Rakhmanin pair skated to the song despite objections from Baku; however, the title of the piece was not announced, and only the name of composer Ara Gevorgyan was stated.