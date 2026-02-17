  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Church Head Indicted After Pashinyan’s Threats

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
328
0

By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Law-enforcement authorities indicted Catholicos Karekin II on Saturday, February 14, one day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan implicitly pledged to prevent an upcoming meeting in Austria of the top clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Karekin thus became the first supreme head of the church prosecuted in Armenia’s post-Soviet history. Even Soviet authorities had never formally prosecuted an Armenian Catholicos.

The accusations leveled against Karekin stem from his January 27 decision to defrock a bishop involved in Pashinyan’s controversial campaign to oust the Catholicos. The bishop, Gevorg Saroyan, was dismissed in January as head of the church’s Masyatsotn Diocese encompassing parts of Armenia’s southern Ararat province.

With Pashinyan’s encouragement, Saroyan refused to obey the decision and went on to challenge it in court. In an unprecedented injunction, a district court ruled on January 16 that Saroyan must be reinstated pending its verdict on the lawsuit. Lawyers representing the church maintain that Armenian courts have no jurisdiction over internal church affairs.

The Investigative Committee opened the criminal case following Saroyan’s defrocking recommended by the church’s Supreme Spiritual Council. It charged on January 31 six bishops sitting on the council with obstructing the execution of the judicial act. They were banned from leaving Armenia to attend a delayed emergency conference of bishops in the Austrian city of Sankt Polten scheduled for February 16-19.

The law-enforcement agency brought the same accusation against Karekin, according to Ara Zohrabyan, a lawyer representing the church. Zohrabyan said it banned him from leaving the country before attempting to interrogate him.

“This is a direct interference in the internal affairs of the church,” Zohrabyan said, accusing the Armenian authorities of trying to scuttle the conference.

The church’s Mother See in Echmiadzin echoed the accusation in a separate statement. It condemned the indictment as illegal and “disrespectful to millions of believers and to the centuries-old church.”

Its statement said, “The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin strongly condemns and expresses deep indignation at the fact that the RA Prosecutor’s Office has initiated criminal prosecution against His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and has banned His Holiness from leaving Armenia.

These actions against the Patriarch of All Armenians are unfounded and illegal and are of a clearly political nature.

With this clearly unconstitutional and illegal stance of interfering in the internal life of the Church, the government is hindering the pontifical activities of His Holiness the Patriarch.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calls for an immediate review of the illegal decisions made against the Armenian Patriarch, six bishops and the secretary of the Supreme Spiritual Council, which divides our society and belittles the reputation and authority of our homeland.”

The statement did not say whether the Sankt Polten meeting will be canceled or held via video link.

The conference was originally scheduled to take place in Echmiadzin from December 10-12. Karekin postponed it because of what the Mother See described as “repressions against clergy.” Critics say Pashinyan wants to prevent the rescheduled meeting because it would almost certainly demonstrate that the Catholicos continues to enjoy the top clergy’s backing despite the Armenian premier’s eight-month campaign to depose him.

Pashinyan indicated his intention to scuttle the conference on February 13, when he reacted furiously to a joint statement by eight prominent members of the Armenian communities in the United States and Europe condemning his “attacks” on the church. They also stressed the significance of the planned ecclesiastical meeting in Austria. (See statement on page 18.)

“The whole thing is about taking the Catholicosate out of Armenia, and I will not allow that. If additional measures need to be taken for that, they will be taken,” Pashinyan told reporters.

“I want to warn some representatives of the Diaspora that their involvement in this plot is seriously undermining Armenia’s state security and the Republic of Armenia is not going to stand by and look on,” he said. “There were going to be a very tough response.”

Pashinyan’s critics portrayed the threats as further proof that he is violating an Armenian constitutional provision guaranteeing the church’s separation from the state and illegally directing the actions of law-enforcement authorities.

Three other archbishops and one bishop of the Armenian Church were arrested on various charges last year amid Pashinyan’s efforts to depose Karekin. They all reject the accusations as politically motivated. Two of them were moved to house arrest earlier this year. The Catholicos has refused to step down despite the crackdown that has also targeted some of his relatives.

Pashinyan began his campaign last May right after Karekin accused Azerbaijan of committing ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, destroying the region’s Armenian churches and illegally occupying Armenian border areas during an international conference in Switzerland. The premier’s detractors say he wants to please Azerbaijan or neutralize a key source of opposition to his unilateral concessions to Armenia’s arch-foe.

Pashinyan said until December that Karekin and other top clerics at odds with him must go because they had secret sexual relations in breach of their vows of celibacy. He has given different reasons for his campaign since then, accusing them of spying for a foreign country, presumably Russia. He has not offered any proof of the allegation publicly dismissed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 20.

The premier appeared to have again changed the stated reason for his campaign in response to Thursday’s statement by the eight prominent Diaspora Armenians based in the US and Europe. The signatories of the statement included four wealthy businessmen and philanthropists.

Another Diaspora benefactor, Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, was arrested in June right after condemning Pashinyan’s drive to east Karekin and pledging to defend the church “in our way.” Following his arrest Karapetian set up an opposition group which is expected to be one of the main contenders in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

