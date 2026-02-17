Armenian Church Head Indicted After Pashinyan’s Threats

By Naira Bulghadarian
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Law-enforcement authorities indicted Catholicos Karekin II on Saturday, February 14, one day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan implicitly pledged to prevent an upcoming meeting in Austria of the top clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Karekin thus became the first supreme head of the church prosecuted in Armenia’s post-Soviet history. Even Soviet authorities had never formally prosecuted an Armenian Catholicos.
The accusations leveled against Karekin stem from his January 27 decision to defrock a bishop involved in Pashinyan’s controversial campaign to oust the Catholicos. The bishop, Gevorg Saroyan, was dismissed in January as head of the church’s Masyatsotn Diocese encompassing parts of Armenia’s southern Ararat province.
With Pashinyan’s encouragement, Saroyan refused to obey the decision and went on to challenge it in court. In an unprecedented injunction, a district court ruled on January 16 that Saroyan must be reinstated pending its verdict on the lawsuit. Lawyers representing the church maintain that Armenian courts have no jurisdiction over internal church affairs.
The Investigative Committee opened the criminal case following Saroyan’s defrocking recommended by the church’s Supreme Spiritual Council. It charged on January 31 six bishops sitting on the council with obstructing the execution of the judicial act. They were banned from leaving Armenia to attend a delayed emergency conference of bishops in the Austrian city of Sankt Polten scheduled for February 16-19.