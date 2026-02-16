California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Adds New Members Damon Connolly and Isaac Bryan

SACRAMENTO — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new members Assemblymembers Isaac G. Bryan (D-Los Angeles) and Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael). With their addition, the foundation has now expanded to 60 members, led by its Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian.

Bryan declared: “I’m honored to join my colleagues in the Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, and particularly at this moment when our Armenian friends and neighbors are denigrated and attacked by those seeking to divide us,” while Connolly stated: “I am honored to join the Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and fight for the needs of the Armenian community alongside my legislative colleagues.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.