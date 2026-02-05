  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin following their short program at the 2025 Skate America
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenia to Send Five Athletes to Winter Olympics

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenia will be represented by five athletes at the 25th Winter Olympic Games to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6-22.

The team includes cross-country skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan and Katya Galstyan, alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan, and figure skating pair Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports.

Akopova and Rakhmanin, who secured Armenia’s first Olympic berth in pairs figure skating since independence, will carry the national flag at the opening ceremony. They are the first to compete, with their short program scheduled for February 6 and free program on February 8.

Galstyan will race in the women’s 20km skiathlon on February 7 and the 10km freestyle interval on February 12. Mikayelyan will contest the men’s 20km skiathlon on February 8 and the 10km freestyle interval on February 13.

Harutyunyan will compete in the giant slalom on February 14 and the slalom on February 16.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
