  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
J. D. Vance
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Vance to Visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
23
0

WASHINGTON (Azatutyun) — US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month to build on Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreements brokered by the United States, President Donald Trump announced over the weekend.

“In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity [TRIPP,]” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social Platform.

“We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the USA Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan,” he wrote without giving further details.

The TRIPP is a US-administered transit corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia’s strategic Syunik region. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the controversial arrangement during his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hosted by Trump at the White House last August.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan released the first major details of the TRIPP after meeting in Washington on January 13. A joint US-Armenian “implementation framework” confirmed that a special company controlled by the US government will build a railway, a road, energy supply lines and other infrastructure along the TRIPP and manage them for at least 49 years.

The TRIPP Development Company is to operate under a “front office-back office” model. It will hire private operators that will provide “customer-facing services” such as “initial document collection for verification” and collect transit fees from cargo and individual travelers, using “digital tools” in the process. Armenian officials are to be given a “back office” role.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Aliyev has said that Azerbaijanis traveling to from Nakhichevan “should not see the faces of Armenian border guards.” Pashinyan has signaled readiness to meet that demand, saying that modern technology will be used to exclude physical contact between Armenian officials and Azerbaijani travelers. Pashinyan pointedly declined to say on January 15 whether there will be such contact.

He thus gave more ammunition to his domestic critics who say that the TRIPP amounts to the kind of an extraterritorial “Zangezur corridor” that is sought by Baku. Aliyev made the same point when he met with Trump on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“The Zangezur Corridor, including the TRIPP project, is of great importance in terms of regional connectivity,” he was reported to have told Trump.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Turkish Airlines to Launch Flights to Yerevan
Next Deputy Minister Says Opening Armenia-Turkey Border for Third-Country Citizens Will Boost Economy
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijanUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.