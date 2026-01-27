  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
Accountant Levon Hourikhanyan, director of Complex Service LLC
Armenia & Karabakh

Income Declaration Introduced in Armenia: Why It Matters and How It Works

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

By Nina Abgaryan and Shoghik Mikayelyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — The introduction of mandatory income declaration marks a major change in Armenia’s tax system. While this is standard practice in many countries, for Armenian citizens it is something entirely new, which explains the confusion and frustration surrounding it.

Until recently, individuals were not expected to declare their income or deal with taxes themselves. For decades, employers took care of everything: calculating salaries, withholding taxes, paying them to the state, and filing reports through company accountants. This process was initially paper-based and transitioned to electronic systems about a decade ago. Throughout this transition, employees did not need to interact with tax authorities.

Over the past two years, this changed. The government first introduced income declaration for company founders and executives, and later expanded it to include all income-earning individuals. Accordingly, citizens are now required to independently declare all sources of income through the Electronic Reporting System and, when applicable, pay taxes through banks.

Unlike the US system, where individuals calculate their own taxes, Armenia’s tax obligations are set by the government. Much of the data — such as salary and bank interest — is already pre-filled using information from employers and banks. Citizens are expected to review and confirm this information rather than calculate everything from scratch. However, they must add any additional income that does not appear in the system.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Income subject to declaration includes salaries, service income, rental income, bank interest, livestock, and income from sales or transactions. Taxes are paid through banks. Businesses continue to be taxed separately, while individuals declare personal income. For example, if someone rents out property, they must declare that income; the tax is calculated automatically, and the landlord pays it – much like how people have long paid their real estate taxes themselves.

Income declaration is not just a legal requirement; it is part of a broader effort to create a more transparent and fair system. By May 1 each year, individuals must report their income for the previous year. The aim is to reduce the shadow economy, limit corruption, and build trust between citizens and the state.

Lawyer Vanuhi Gasparyan

Some citizens are concerned about privacy. Attorney Vanuhi Gasparyan notes that income declaration does not violate privacy as long as the law is followed. The data is collected strictly for public purposes — such as transparency and tax discipline — and is accessible only to authorized institutions.

Challenges

One of the downsides, according to accountant Gayane Gomtsyan, is that many citizens — especially those unfamiliar with the system — resort to paid services, which increases their expenses.

Accountant Gayane Gomtsyan

Additional challenges include technical issues, system delays, lack of electronic signatures or ID cards, fees for bank statements, and low digital literacy — particularly in rural areas and among older citizens. Moreover, many households, both in cities and villages, either lack internet access or do not know how to use it effectively. Another layer of difficulty for those without internet access or digital skills for filing a declaration is as the process of obtaining an electronic signature and an ID card. To obtain them, citizens have to take the following steps: 1. Electronic signature: Visit a mobile operator, pay the required fee, activate the signature, and remember the PIN code. And all these incur fees.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: economy, taxes

As accountant Levon Hourikhanyan emphasizes, clear understanding is essential for compliance: citizens need to know which income is taxable, whether additional taxes apply, and how to navigate the electronic system to avoid mistakes or double taxation. He further points out that the declaratory system bears the purpose of focused state programs and direct support of citizens’ well-being with tax revenues. In other words, when visible, the positive outcomes of income declaration would turn compliance into a habit, not a burden.

Temporary Solution

Recognizing how unprepared many citizens were, the government introduced support measures for the 2025 tax year to ease the transition. In that year, the government filed the declarations itself. However, the future of this arrangement remains unclear.

Income declaration is a significant step toward transparency and better governance, but it requires time, guidance, and access to be truly inclusive. Done right, it can become not just an obligation, but a tool that empowers citizens and strengthens trust in the country.

SHARE
Previous Deputy Minister Says Opening Armenia-Turkey Border for Third-Country Citizens Will Boost Economy
Next The Trump-Aliyev Meeting and Vance’s Visit
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.