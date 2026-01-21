California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Condemns Trump Administration’s Suspension of Armenian Visas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns the Trump Administration’s suspension of Armenian visas. According to the Trump administration, they have indefinitely suspended immigrant visa processing for people from 75 countries – including Armenia. The freeze targets applicants that the Trump Administration deems likely to become a “public charge” – people who they believe may rely on government benefits for basic needs.

California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States, and Armenians living in California have enriched our state for over 100 years through their leadership and contribution in business, agriculture, academia, government, medicine, technology, the arts, and more.

“The denial of visas will cause real harm by separating families who have followed the law, disrupting California’s workforce and economy, and advancing fear-based policies that destabilize our communities. This policy not only disrupts lives in California but also sends a troubling message about who is welcome in America,” said Chair and Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena).

“The Trump Administration’s suspension of processing immigrant visas from 75 countries is yet another manifestation of this administration’s cruelty and xenophobia. Blanket bans on people, like those from Armenia, who only want an opportunity to seek the American Dream, are simply unjustified. I am proud to represent the largest diaspora of Armenians in the state. This proud community contributes enormously to our economic and cultural strength. As a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I fully support our clear position against this new hostile federal policy,” said Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena).

“Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Armenian communities in the country. Banning people based on where they come from does not make us safer — it makes us smaller. We should be working to fix a broken immigration system with fairness and humanity, not advancing policies that punish innocent people and target entire communities,” said Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (D-Los Angeles).

“Armenian immigrants have helped build our communities for over a century, and their contributions across every industry have made California the economic powerhouse it is today. This action by the Trump Administration is a throwback to the failed policies of the past. History has shown that excluding communities has never made us stronger,” said Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank).