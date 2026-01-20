Armenian Police Detain Seven Pro-Iran Protesters

By Yousef Bardouka

Armenia’s Interior Ministry has said that it placed seven people demonstrating in solidarity with protesters in Iran under administrative detention for failing to comply with police orders.

Interior Minister Narek Sargsyan told state-run media outlet Armenpress about the arrests on Saturday, January 17.

The protesters had intended to march from Iran’s Embassy to the Blue Mosque in Yerevan, but were not authorized to do so by the authorities.

“The march is not authorized, which is why the march was banned,” Sargsyan said.

According to Armenia’s administrative offences code, disobeying police results in a fine. It is unclear whether the seven detainees were released.