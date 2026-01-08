Tertanush: The Unique Pakhlava Produced in Qyavar

By Kristine Grigoryan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

In one of the most beautiful corners of Armenia, along the scenic, sapphire-blue shores of Lake Sevan, lies the town of Gavar, home to warm, hospitable, generous, and deeply traditional people. Gavar, known in earlier times as New Bayazet, has long been affectionately called Qyavar by the locals. Its history as a settlement reaches back to the Urartian era, when it was the site of the fortress of Khaldi. It is one of the rare Armenian towns whose founding is documented: an inscribed cuneiform tablet left by King Rusa I of the Kingdom of Van at the Berdikhlukh fortress, dated to 732 BC, serves as its “birth certificate.”

Throughout the centuries, amid turmoil and invasions, this settlement, along the other parts of Armenia, was repeatedly depopulated and left desolate. However in 1828–1830, when Eastern Armenia came under Russian rule, the abandoned lands were repopulated with Armenians from Persia and Western Armenia. During this period, several hundred families from the fortress-city of Bayazet in Western Armenia, led by Barsegh Agha Artsruni, migrated to Eastern Armenia. By imperial decree, they were granted permission to settle in the Gavar/Gavarreni district of Gegharkunik, renaming it New Bayazet.

The people of New Bayazet brought with them their dialect, customs, rituals, and, of course, their culinary heritage. The masterpieces created by the women of New Bayazet — Qyavari pakhlava (also known as tert’anush), kyufta, gata, and shakarlokhum — have become treasured jewels of Armenian cuisine. The great-grandmothers of the Bayazet Armenians perfected the art of baklava-making, and their descendants faithfully preserved this tradition in New Bayazet. Nowhere in the world does there exist a pastry quite like Qyavari pakhlava; it is unique both in its method of preparation and in character.

The origins of baklava or pakhlava trace back to ancient Mesopotamia — Babylonia and Assyria — where early texts describe layered pastries filled with nuts and sweetened with honey. These can be considered the prototypes of today’s baklava. Through trade routes it spread across the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Armenian Highlands. Linguists suggest that the word baklava/pakhlava is rooted in Persian, Arabic, or even Mongolic languages, all conveying the idea of layering or dividing. The old Armenian names for pakhlava included tsagh, tsaltsul, and tert’anush. Tsagh meant “sweet,” while tsaltsul derived from the root tsal — “to fold.” The name tert’anush, meanwhile, referred directly to its manner of preparation: thin sheets (tert) of dough are paired with honey (anush).