Photos of Aram Kocharyan (right) and Khachik Galstyan standing next to Hayrenik party leader Artur Vanetsyan (left)
Armenia & Karabakh

More Armenian Oppositionists Rounded Up

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The Armenian opposition accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 30 of continuing to crack down on dissent ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections after eight more opposition members and supporters were arrested overnight.

They include two senior members of the opposition Hayrenik (Fatherland) party led by Artur Vanetsyan, a former head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) who has stepped up his political activities recently.

The Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) charged Khachik Galstyan and Aram Kocharyan with trying to buy votes in last month’s local election held in a district just west of Yerevan comprising the town of Vagharshapat and 17 nearby villages. The law-enforcement agency did not shed light on the accusations strongly denied by lawyers representing the two men. Nor did it name the six other arrested suspects.

The ACC petitioned a court in Yerevan to allow it to hold Galstyan and Kocharyan in pretrial detention. A court hearing on the request was still ongoing as of Tuesday evening.

Galstyan managed Hayrenik’s election campaign while Kocharyan was second on the list of the party’s election candidates in Vagharshapat. The party fared poorly in the election narrowly won by Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party. Galstyan accused the Armenian government of vote buying, gerrymandering and other foul play in an interview with the Hraparak daily published one day before his arrest.

Law-enforcement authorities already detained on November 17 five members of another opposition group which finished second in the polls. They were all set free hours later after being charged with vote buying.

Vanetsyan shrugged off the accusations leveled against his political allies and claimed that their arrests are the latest manifestation of Pashinyan’s political persecution of his opponents. The claim was echoed by other opposition leaders.

“No citizen with opposition views is now immune to a government decision to arrest them on trumped-up charges,” Vanetsyan told reporters. “This is yet another pathetic criminal case.”

“This must be a wake-up call to all opposition forces because the authorities are thus paving the way for arresting more people on trumped-up charges, intimidating them or halting their political activities in the run-up to the upcoming elections,” he said.

Dozens of other critics of the government, including another opposition mayor, three archbishops and a billionaire businessman, have also been arrested in recent months. The authorities deny that they are political prisoners.

Opposition fears of more such arrests have been stoked by election-related support requested by Pashinyan’s administration from the European Union. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said earlier this month that he asked for the kind of “help to fight foreign malignant interference” which the EU recently provided to Moldova where two opposition parties deemed pro-Russian were barred from participating in recent parliamentary elections. Pashinyan’s detractors say the Armenian authorities too may disqualify some major opposition groups from the 2026 vote.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Armenian Foreign Ministry insisted on December 16 that the authorities only want the EU to help them “counter potential hybrid threats” to the proper conduct of the elections. Armenian officials have still not elaborated on those threats or said publicly whether they emanate from Russia.

