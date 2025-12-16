German Leader Slams Russia After Talks with Pashinyan

BERLIN (Azatutyun) — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia of trying to “destabilize” Armenia in the run-up to its parliamentary elections after holding talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin late on Tuesday, December 9.

“It has become an almost disturbing norm that elections are attacked by the enemies of democracy,” Merz told a joint news conference. “Russia, in particular, is trying to instill fear in Armenian voters about too close a relationship with Western partners. It is spreading falsehoods about the goals and values of the European Union.”

“Disinformation, sabotage, drones: Russia is trying to destabilize not only Europe but also Armenia through hybrid tactics,” he charged without giving concrete examples.

While not explicitly echoing the claim, Pashinyan spoke of “hybrid threats” facing democratic nations. But when pressed by a reporter on the issue, he declined to say whether he sees Russian interference in the Armenian elections due next June. He said only that his government will continue to counter “flows of disinformation” with “active dialogue with our people.”

Last week, the European Union’s foreign and security policy chief, Kaja Kallas, similarly accused Russia of spreading election-related “disinformation” in Armenia. The Russian Foreign Ministry angrily denied the accusation.

“Their statements once again prove that Brussels’ only goal in interacting with Yerevan is, in fact, to damage Armenia’s relations with Russia,” said the ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.