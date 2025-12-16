US Representative Luna Introduces Bill to End Aid Restrictions on Azerbaijan

By Nate Ostiler
US Representative Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill in Congress to end the restriction on aid to Azerbaijan.
Luna’s bill, titled “To repeal a restriction on assistance to Azerbaijan,” was introduced on December 9.
The legislation will now be forwarded to the House Foreign Affairs committee.
The Freedom Support Act was initially designed to promote the establishment of democratic governance and a free market economy in Russia and other newly independent states after the collapse of the USSR. Separate clauses for humanitarian, security, and anti-terrorism support were later added.
In October 1992, Congress amended the Freedom Support Act — section 907 — prohibiting any form of direct US assistance to the Azerbaijani government in response to lobbying efforts by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), which cited Azerbaijan’s blockade of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.