  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
10

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ruben Vardanyan in court (Facebook photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

TCA Signs Joint Appeal to End Azerbaijan’s Political Persecution of Armenian Humanitarian Ruben Vardanyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
113
0

To the International Community:

As major Armenian diasporan organizations worldwide and NGOs working in the Republic of Armenia, we the undersigned, are writing to urge you to take immediate action to end Azerbaijan’s political persecution of Ruben Vardanyan, a globally-respected Armenian philanthropist and native of Armenia.

Now 18 months into captivity, under wretched conditions and charged with committing crimes against the Azerbaijani state by standing on the side of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabagh during the 2020 war and its aftermath, Mr. Vardanyan recently went on a hunger strike. His intention is to underscore the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further violations of his basic human right to a fair trial that conforms with international laws of justice.

During a brief phone call with his family from a Baku prison on February 19, 2025, Mr. Vardanyan cited Azerbaijan’s blatant violations of due process and international standards. He highlighted serious procedural violations that have tainted the proceedings and reaffirmed that his persecution is part of a broader effort to criminalize Armenians who have supported or shown solidarity with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabagh (also referred to as Artsakh in the Armenian language.)

Mr. Vardanyan outlined his ill-treatment in detention, how he has been coerced to sign falsified case materials, and denied the right to prepare a defense, just to name a few of Azerbaijan’s tactics to undermine his human rights and render his conviction a foregone conclusion.

Regrettably, Mr. Vardanyan’s previous appeal to international organizations and the media regarding the gross human rights violations against Armenian detainees went unanswered, leading to even graver consequences. His current hunger strike is not only a protest but a dire warning — continued silence and inaction will only worsen the plight of Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians illegally held by Azerbaijan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

We strongly urge you to take a resolute stance against the Aliyev regime to defend justice, human dignity, and the rule of law, before it’s too late. We ask you to demand:

  • Justice for all Armenian political prisoners and prisoners of war illegally held in Baku
  • An immediate and thorough investigation into the mistreatment of Ruben Vardanyan and the ongoing violations of his human rights to a fair trial
  • Transparency and accountability in judicial proceedings by ensuring access for independent international observers and legal representatives
  • Urgent action to compel Azerbaijan to uphold its international obligations and end the politically-motivated persecution of Armenian citizens

We look forward to your decisive action in addressing this urgent matter and would greatly appreciate your reporting your efforts and findings to us in a timely manner.

Respectfully yours,

Armenian General Benevolent Union
Afeyan Foundation
“ARBANE” Pan-Armenian Projects Foundation
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative
Aznavour Foundation
H. Hovnanian Family Foundation
Orran
Teach For Armenia
Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada
The Armenian Legal Defense Front
Tufenkian Foundation
We Are Our Mountains
February 16, 2025

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MORE FROM Armenia & Karabakh

What Is Turkey Doing?

SHARE
Previous What Is Turkey Doing?
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.