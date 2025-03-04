TCA Signs Joint Appeal to End Azerbaijan’s Political Persecution of Armenian Humanitarian Ruben Vardanyan

To the International Community:

As major Armenian diasporan organizations worldwide and NGOs working in the Republic of Armenia, we the undersigned, are writing to urge you to take immediate action to end Azerbaijan’s political persecution of Ruben Vardanyan, a globally-respected Armenian philanthropist and native of Armenia.

Now 18 months into captivity, under wretched conditions and charged with committing crimes against the Azerbaijani state by standing on the side of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabagh during the 2020 war and its aftermath, Mr. Vardanyan recently went on a hunger strike. His intention is to underscore the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further violations of his basic human right to a fair trial that conforms with international laws of justice.

During a brief phone call with his family from a Baku prison on February 19, 2025, Mr. Vardanyan cited Azerbaijan’s blatant violations of due process and international standards. He highlighted serious procedural violations that have tainted the proceedings and reaffirmed that his persecution is part of a broader effort to criminalize Armenians who have supported or shown solidarity with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabagh (also referred to as Artsakh in the Armenian language.)

Mr. Vardanyan outlined his ill-treatment in detention, how he has been coerced to sign falsified case materials, and denied the right to prepare a defense, just to name a few of Azerbaijan’s tactics to undermine his human rights and render his conviction a foregone conclusion.

Regrettably, Mr. Vardanyan’s previous appeal to international organizations and the media regarding the gross human rights violations against Armenian detainees went unanswered, leading to even graver consequences. His current hunger strike is not only a protest but a dire warning — continued silence and inaction will only worsen the plight of Armenian prisoners of war and detained civilians illegally held by Azerbaijan.