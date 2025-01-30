A Swiss-Armenian Reaction to the Statements Made by the Prime Minister of Armenia in Zurich on January 24

GENEVA, Switzerland — The Council of Swiss Armenian and Armenophile Associations (CAAS) expresses its deep concern about the statements made by the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, during his recent meeting with leaders of the Swiss Armenian diaspora in Zurich. These statements, which we consider controversial, undermine the memory of the Armenian Genocide and raise legitimate questions about the Armenian government’s commitment to a full understanding of this crime against humanity and its international recognition.

For more than half a century, recognition of the Armenian Genocide has been a priority for the descendants of the victims and for organizations working for historical justice. As the Armenian diaspora in Switzerland, we believe that minimizing or relativizing the importance of this recognition is incompatible with the expectations of the worldwide Armenian community.

We recall that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is based on indisputable historical facts confirmed by hundreds of researchers, academic institutions and several states, including Switzerland, which officially recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2003 through its National Council, but most importantly by the Republic of Armenia itself. This struggle for recognition transcends political divisions and embodies a universal quest for justice.

CAAS urges the Armenian government and its representatives to live up to their responsibilities. Recognition of the Armenian Genocide must never be compromised by political or diplomatic considerations and must not allow opponents of the Armenian nation to use such statements for negative purposes. We call on the prime minister to clarify his remarks and unequivocally reaffirm his commitment to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Should the Armenian government persist in abandoning the struggle for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, it would be the duty of CAAS, the diaspora in general, and all allies of this cause to continue this historic struggle without respite. The memory of the victims, the honor of their descendants, and the fundamental principles of justice and truth demand that this struggle never be abandoned, regardless of the political circumstances or obstacles encountered.

We also call upon the Armenian diaspora and friends of the Armenian people to remain united and vigilant in the face of any attempt at revisionism or abandonment of the fundamental values that animate our common cause. The memory of the victims, the dignity of their descendants, and the lessons of history cannot be sacrificed in the name of short-term interests.