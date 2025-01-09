MIT Affiliates Awarded 2024 National Medals of Science, Technology

Two additional MIT alumni also accepted awards: Richard Lawrence Edwards ’76, a graduate of the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and of the Department of Architecture, who is now a professor at the University of Minnesota, received a National Medal of Science for his work in geochemistry. And Noubar Afeyan PhD ’87, a graduate of the Department of Chemical Engineering and current member of the MIT Corporation, accepted one of two National Medals of Technology and Innovation awarded to an organization. These awards went to the biotechnology companies Moderna, which Afeyan co-founded along with Institute Prof. Robert Langer, and Pfizer, for their development of vaccines for Covid-19.

This year, the White House awarded the National Medal of Science to 14 recipients and named nine individual awardees of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, along with two organizations. To date, nearly 100 MIT affiliates have won one of these two honors.

“Emery Brown is at the forefront of the Institute’s collaborations among neuroscience, medicine, and patient care. His research has shifted the paradigm for brain monitoring during general anesthesia for surgery. His pioneering approach based on neural oscillations, as opposed to solely monitoring vital signs, promises to revolutionize how anesthesia medications are delivered to patients,” says Nergis Mavalvala, dean of MIT’s School of Science. “Feng Zhang is one of the preeminent researchers in CRISPR technologies that have accelerated the pace of science and engineering, blending entrepreneurship and scientific discovery. These new molecular technologies can modify the cell’s genetic information, engineer vehicles to deliver these tools into the correct cells, and scale to restore organ function. Zhang will apply these life-altering innovations to diseases such as neurodegeneration, immune disorders, and aging.”

Hammond and Belcher are frequent collaborators, and each of them has had significant impact on the fields of nanotechnology and nanomedicine.

“Angela Belcher and Paula Hammond have made tremendous contributions to science and engineering, and I’m thrilled for each of them to receive this well-deserved recognition,” says Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of the School of Engineering and chief innovation and strategy officer at MIT. “By harnessing the processes of nature, Angela’s innovations have impacted fields from energy to the environment to medicine. Her non-invasive imaging system has improved outcomes for patients diagnosed with many types of cancer. Paula’s pioneering research in nanotechnology helped transform the ways in which we deliver and administer drugs within the body — through her technique, therapeutics can be customized and sent directly to specifically targeted cells, including cancer cells.”

The National Medal of Science was established in 1959 and is administered for the White House by the National Science Foundation. The medal recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to science and engineering.