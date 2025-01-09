  TOP STORIES WEEK   02
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
02

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arati Prabhakar (left), head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, presented National Medals to (left to right) Professor Angela Belcher, Institute Professor Paula Hammond, MIT Corporation member Noubar Afeyan PhD '87 on behalf of Moderna, Professor Feng Zhang, and Professor Emery Brown.
Community

MIT Affiliates Awarded 2024 National Medals of Science, Technology

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
55
0

CAMBRDIGE, Mass. — Four MIT faculty members are among 23 world-class researchers who have been awarded the nation’s highest honors for scientists and innovators, the White House this week.

Angela Belcher and Emery Brown were each presented with the National Medal of Science at a White House ceremony this afternoon, and Paula Hammond ’84, PhD ’93, and Feng Zhang were awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Belcher, the James Mason Crafts Professor of Biological Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering and a member of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, was honored for her work designing novel materials for applications that include solar cells, batteries, and medical imaging.

Brown, the Edward Hood Taplin Professor of Medical Engineering and Computational Neuroscience, was recognized for work that has revealed how anesthesia affects the brain. Brown is also a member of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES).

Hammond, an MIT Institute Professor, vice provost for faculty, and member of the Koch Institute, was honored for developing methods for assembling thin films that can be used for drug delivery, wound healing, and many other applications.

Zhang, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience at MIT and a professor of brain and cognitive sciences and biological engineering, was recognized for his work developing molecular tools, including the CRISPR genome-editing system, that have the potential to diagnose and treat disease. Zhang is also an investigator at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research and a core member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Two additional MIT alumni also accepted awards: Richard Lawrence Edwards ’76, a graduate of the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and of the Department of Architecture, who is now a professor at the University of Minnesota, received a National Medal of Science for his work in geochemistry. And Noubar Afeyan PhD ’87, a graduate of the Department of Chemical Engineering and current member of the MIT Corporation, accepted one of two National Medals of Technology and Innovation awarded to an organization. These awards went to the biotechnology companies Moderna, which Afeyan co-founded along with Institute Prof. Robert Langer, and Pfizer, for their development of vaccines for Covid-19.

This year, the White House awarded the National Medal of Science to 14 recipients and named nine individual awardees of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, along with two organizations. To date, nearly 100 MIT affiliates have won one of these two honors.

“Emery Brown is at the forefront of the Institute’s collaborations among neuroscience, medicine, and patient care. His research has shifted the paradigm for brain monitoring during general anesthesia for surgery. His pioneering approach based on neural oscillations, as opposed to solely monitoring vital signs, promises to revolutionize how anesthesia medications are delivered to patients,” says Nergis Mavalvala, dean of MIT’s School of Science. “Feng Zhang is one of the preeminent researchers in CRISPR technologies that have accelerated the pace of science and engineering, blending entrepreneurship and scientific discovery. These new molecular technologies can modify the cell’s genetic information, engineer vehicles to deliver these tools into the correct cells, and scale to restore organ function. Zhang will apply these life-altering innovations to diseases such as neurodegeneration, immune disorders, and aging.”

Hammond and Belcher are frequent collaborators, and each of them has had significant impact on the fields of nanotechnology and nanomedicine.

“Angela Belcher and Paula Hammond have made tremendous contributions to science and engineering, and I’m thrilled for each of them to receive this well-deserved recognition,” says Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of the School of Engineering and chief innovation and strategy officer at MIT. “By harnessing the processes of nature, Angela’s innovations have impacted fields from energy to the environment to medicine. Her non-invasive imaging system has improved outcomes for patients diagnosed with many types of cancer. Paula’s pioneering research in nanotechnology helped transform the ways in which we deliver and administer drugs within the body — through her technique, therapeutics can be customized and sent directly to specifically targeted cells, including cancer cells.”

The National Medal of Science was established in 1959 and is administered for the White House by the National Science Foundation. The medal recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to science and engineering.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The National Medal of Technology and Innovation was established in 1980 and is administered for the White House by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Patent and Trademark Office. The award recognizes those who have made lasting contributions to America’s competitiveness and quality of life and helped strengthen the nation’s technological workforce.

SHARE
Previous Human Rights Defender Garo Paylan to Speak at Harvard University on January 22
Next Lessersohn Appointed Ordjanian Visiting Professor at Columbia for Spring 2025
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.