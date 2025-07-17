Business and Family Pillar Avetis J. Nakashian Passes

REVERE, Mass. — Avetis (John) Nakashian passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 14, at the young age of 55. An immeasurable loss for his family, he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucy; their beloved children, Anna, Jack and Angelina; his parents, Hakop and Mari; his brothers Serop (wife Nona, children Robert and Lianna) and Michael; and by all other family and friends who had the privilege of knowing him.

Avetis was born in Yerevan, Armenia on May 25, 1970 and grew up in the United States surrounded by family who nurtured in him a deep sense of responsibility and hard work — qualities that became the foundation of the strong man he was. Together with his family, Avo built European Collision Works and ARM Construction — two respected businesses that became pillars of the North Shore community.

He was the anchor of the Nakashian family and to many who were blessed to call him a friend.

As a husband, he provided lovingly and boundlessly for his wife. As a father, he gave his children the kind of love that doesn’t need words — patient, unwavering, and full of pride. As a son, he honored his parents with deep respect and gratitude. As a brother, he was a constant, loyal presence. As an uncle, he was the one who led by example.

He leaves a legacy of kindness and integrity that will live on in the many lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held at Holy Archangels Armenian Church, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill on Saturday, July 19 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of Holy Archangels church from 10-11a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Lynnfield. Following interment services, a memorial luncheon (hokejash) will be held at Spinelli’s Function Facility,10 Newbury Street (Route 1 South) in Peabody.