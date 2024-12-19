Armenian Caucus Leadership Announced

WASHINGTON — Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), David Valadao (R-CA), and Brad Sherman (D-CA), will serve as the new Armenian Caucus Leadership for the 119th Congress, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

Pallone, Bilirakis, and Valadao will return to their roles, while Sherman will be succeeding Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA). In a call with Sherman, Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny conveyed that he looked forward to working with the Congressman in his new role.

“I am honored to serve as the Democratic Vice Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus,” said Rep. Sherman. “For nearly three decades, I have dedicated myself to strengthening the ties between the United States and Armenia, combatting anti-Armenian hate, and advocating for the Armenian American community. As Vice Chair, I look forward to building on this legacy, working with my colleagues towards a future of democracy, security, and prosperity for Armenia and its people.”

“We congratulate Reps. Pallone, Bilirakis, Valadao, along with Rep. Sherman, for serving as the new Armenian Caucus Leadership for the 119th Congress,” said Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “They have all showed vital support for the Armenian people, and universal human rights, and successfully helped pass a number of pro-Armenian resolutions. We will continue our important work together in the year ahead.”

Sherman has been a longtime supporter of Armenian issues, and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Congressional Armenian Caucus, helping strengthen U.S.-Armenia relations. Rep. Sherman pushed for Armenian Genocide reaffirmation in the U.S. with each Administration, and has repeatedly called for an increase in U.S. assistance to Armenia and Artsakh. During the 118th Congress, he has cosponsored the Armenian Genocide Education Act, and cosponsored resolutions urging the release of Armenian POWs and condemning Azerbaijan for atrocities committed against the Armenian people, and demonstrated support for cutting military aid to Azerbaijan, urging the U.S. to block F-16 sales to Turkey, and urging U.S. funding for Artsakh demining, among other key issues.