The Karbi School startup group at the Digitec Armat Olympiad pavilion
Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada Stands by Teachers in Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Gayane Muradyan

YEREVAN — As Victor Hugo has said, “He who opens the school door closes a prison.” In these anxious and insecure days ahead of the New Year, when it seems that there are dangerous situations spreading throughout the world, the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) family continues to warm the hearts of the staff of the four schools in Armenia named after Vahan Tekeyan with a New Year’s gift. This is a unique approach from the point of view of showing gratitude to teachers dedicated to Armenian education. The Sponsor a Teacher program has a history of about three decades.

A celebration of the Armenian alphabet near the tomb of Mesrob Mashdots in Oshagan, Armenia

When talking about teachers, there is the desire to use the most beautiful, the most tender words, because each of them is dedicated to their noble mission. For years, Tekeyan members have visited the schools, participated in celebrations, and, if necessary, supported and cared for them.

I would like to present a description of the Armenian schools named after Vahan Tekeyan.

The Gyumri school service staff at the Heroes’ Corner

The 60-person teaching staff of the Vahan Tekeyan School in Gyumri was successfully certified according to the new requirements and standards introduced for teachers in Armenia. They teach 340 students in grades 5-12, in Armenian and Russian. Students at the Gyumri school have participated in Olympiads in various subjects and have become laureates. About 80 percent of graduates are successfully admitted to universities in Armenia.

The teachers and students of the Gyumri School
The teachers of the Gyumri School

Some 510 students study at the Vahan Tekeyan Basic School in Yerevan, taught by 45 teachers. The first building of the school was renovated by the government in 2024. The renovation of the second building of the school is planned for 2025.

The teachers of the Vahan Tekeyan School of Yerevan with their students

The school administration takes care of organizing the time of the students. Students are involved in various clubs at the school, such as Young Naturalist, Chess, the Surrounding World and I, Armenian National Instruments and Folk Dances, as well as Karate. Students successfully participate in intra-school Olympiads every year, winning high scores.

The Vahan Tekeyan School of Karbi has 80 teachers for 704 students. With the support and guidance of teachers, students of the school actively participate in various international and local educational and sports events and competitions, always representing their native community, school and country with honor.

The Karbi School’s outdoor celebration of the independence of the Republic of Armenia

We would especially like to single out the names of the 10th grade students Arevik Hovhannisyan, Rita Baghdasaryan and Syuzanna Avetisyan, 11th grade student Mane Tonoyan, and 9th grade student Norayr Stepanyan, who have consistently won prizes in Olympiads on various subjects and international competitions. Students Masis Abrahamyan, Edward Grigoryan, Vardan Nanyan have won in international sports competitions, and Alisa Hovhannisyan, Anush Grigoryan and Mareta Hovhannisyan have distinguished themselves in the fields of music and art.

The Karbi School children’s dance group after its event

It is noteworthy that from the village of Karbi, unlike other rural communities in Armenia, there is no emigration. Therefore, the number of students at the school is increasing year by year, creating a shortage of classrooms. In the fall, we visited the school and witnessed that two different classes were being held in the same room. Classes were also held in the school’s auditorium. The school cafeteria, unfortunately, is not functioning, though they need it.

I will probably meet with the governor of Aragatsotn Province next year to discuss the issue.

At the Vahan Tekeyan Secondary School in Stepanavan, classes are organized in two shifts, where 502 students are taught by 52 teachers. The government has allocated laboratories for chemistry, physics, biology, and informatics, as a result of which the school has a shortage of classrooms.

The school is well-organized and the teaching staff is professional, and therefore the number of students is growing. Students stay at the school after classes, use the laboratories and improve their theoretical knowledge in practical conditions. Roughly 70-80 percent of graduates continue their education at various universities.

The staff of the schools named after the great Western Armenian writer Vahan Tekeyan express their gratitude to the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and to the benefactors who always highly appreciate and support the teacher.

It should be added that there is a need for male teachers in all schools in the Republic of Armenia, which it would be desirable to fill with volunteer teachers from the diaspora.

(Gayane Muradyan is the director of the Armenia Office of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.)

