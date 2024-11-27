  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

From left, Paul Krikorian, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Memorandum of Understanding signed between Yerevan and Los Angeles

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has met with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass within the framework of his official visit.

The mayors highlighted the use of information technologies in various areas of urban economy on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, City Hall said in a press release.

Mayor Tigran Avinyan expressed confidence that the experience and success of Los Angeles in the above-mentioned areas will be useful for Yerevan, which is currently undergoing digital transformation.

Bass, in turn, noted that Los Angeles supports its sister-city Yerevan and is ready to share its experience and smart solutions for the implementation of the initiated reforms.

The official meeting was followed by the ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the cities. The agenda includes digital transformation.

Within the scope of the signed document, the cooperation will aim at providing high-quality services and developing smart solutions via technology.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
