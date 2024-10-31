Fund for Armenian Relief Honors Garnik Nanagoulian’s 20 Years of Service

NEW YORK — On October 15, board members, executive leadership and families of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) gathered in New York City to recognize the tremendous efforts and commitment Garnik Nanagoulian has made to the organization and the people of Armenia for 20 years as executive director. The event celebrated Nanagoulian’s stellar achievements at FAR and announced FAR’s Bree Carriglio, formerly head of marketing and development, and Margarit Piliposyan, formerly head of Armenia programming, who were promoted to become the new co-executive directors. Nanagoulian will remain on the FAR executive team as an advisor.

Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan,13th Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America and President of FAR began the evening with prayer which was followed by a traditional Armenian dinner in the Tahlij room of the Armenian Cathedral. Following dinner, he presented and read an Encyclical and concluded with remarks: “As Executive Director of FAR, Garnik has consistently demonstrated a steady and thoughtful leadership style, always focused on the mission and ensuring that FAR’s work reached those who needed it most. His dedication to the organization and his ability to navigate complex challenges with humility and care are qualities I’ve come to deeply respect. On a personal note, I’ve appreciated Garnik’s friendship and his humility, grace and commitment to service.”

The program continued with a video tribute to Nanagoulian from all those that had worked with him over the past 20 years. It was truly a remarkable journey through the many years and many lives he has affected.

Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate of the Armenian Church in Western Europe, Representative of the Armenian Church to The Holy See (Vatican), and Vice Chairman OF FAR, who was Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) between 1990 and 2018, offered this tribute: “Garnik Nanagoulian has been a cornerstone of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR), serving as its executive director with dedication and vision. During his tenure, he successfully guided FAR through numerous challenges, ensuring the organization thrived and became a model for others. His leadership not only strengthened FAR’s operations in both New York and Armenia but also fostered a sense of unity and family among the staff, board members, and supporters. Personally, I have cherished working with Garnik, as his wisdom, friendship, and advice have greatly benefited FAR’s mission and the people of Armenia. His contributions will leave a lasting legacy.”

FAR’S Chairman and President of Equation Equity Randy Sapah-Gulian stated: “I’ve been Chairman of FAR for 20 years and during that time I could have not asked for a better partner than Garnik. His tireless commitment to FAR and the people of Armenia was extraordinary and without him we couldn’t have achieved a fraction of what we have accomplished today.”

Further comments by FAR’s Vice Chairman and CEO of Bazarian International Financial Associates, Carl Bazarian Sr., provided personal recollections on Garnik’s tenure at FAR and announced a plaque in Garnik’s name which was mounted in the FAR Armenia office’s conference room. “Since 1991, Garnik had a relentless mission of building a nation-state while improving the health, well-being, and prosperity for his fellow at-risk Armenian brothers and sisters. Based upon his impeccable integrity, honesty, and hard work, he earned the trust to walk the corridors of the highest levels of the US and Russian Governments as well as the international and Armenia Diaspora donor community. FAR was so fortunate in his leadership and sacrifice in making FAR the premier aid NGO and expanded our mandate to self-sustaining projects, entrepreneurship, and job creation,” Bazarian stated.