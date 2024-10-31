A Future Worth Belonging to: Anna and Noubar Afeyan’s Mission in Armenia

By Mark Gargarian
Noubar and Anna Afeyan first met in 1986 at an American Chemical Society meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Noubar was an MIT graduate student, and Anna was visiting from Sweden on business for Alfa Laval, a multinational corporation. Both were trained biochemical engineers, and a mutual acquaintance introduced them to discuss one of Noubar’s projects. Their chemistry would soon catalyze into marriage, but few could have predicted the extraordinary journey ahead.
Today, Noubar is best known for co-founding Moderna, the pharmaceutical powerhouse behind the life-saving mRNA vaccine widely disseminated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Opportunities to impact lives on that scale are rare, but Noubar and Anna are no strangers to pushing the boulder of progress. The couple has been a force for positive change in all their endeavors, from their partnerships across the non-profit sector to their philanthropy platform, the Afeyan Foundation, which has generously supported the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) mission to expand opportunities for Armenian youth. For the Afeyans, science entrepreneurship and charitable pursuits inspire equal dedication, drawing from the same well of values that water the roots of everything they do.
While Noubar and Anna are both scientists and immigrants to the United States, these similarities are contrasted by prominent differences in their formative beginnings. Anna, born Anna Gunnarson, was raised in Sweden to first-generation college graduates.
“My dad ended up being a lawyer — his dad was a blacksmith. My mom ended up a high school teacher — her dad was a snowplow driver,” Anna explained.
For her, it is a point of pride that, in Sweden, high-quality education is accessible to the general public with relative parity in quality. Reflecting on her family history, Anna contends, “These stories show that education is what takes you places, and how important that is — how you can change your trajectory if you have a good education. That was always very important in our family. I think that’s a similarity to Armenians.”