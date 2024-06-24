Khachkar Blessed at Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center

Remarks were made by Dr. Karen Israyelyan, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles. He was accompanied at the khachkar blessing by his wife, Anna Israyelyan, and Nazeli Hambardzumyan, Counselor of the Consulate General of Armenia. In his remarks, Dr. Israyelyan saluted the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter in realizing such a critical cultural undertaking. He emphasized that it was especially important for young generations of Armenians to feel inspired by the creative symbolism of khachkars, which are revered across the Republic of Armenia as symbols of faith, fortitude and resilience.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ani Shahinian, Assistant Professor of the Grace and Paul Shahinian Lectureship in Armenian Christian Art and Culture at St. Nersess Armenian Seminary in Armonk, New York, noted Shahinian’s unwavering commitment to Armenian culture and congratulated the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter. Dr. Shahinian captivated the audience with her intimate knowledge of the history of Armenian khachkars dating back to the 9th century. She noted some of the interesting motifs of the newly blessed khachkar. Dr. Shahinian also shed light on the “tuff” rock, formed by hardened volcanic ash, which is abundant in the Armenian Highlands and prevalent in the construction of khachkars, churches, monasteries and contemporary structures across Armenia.

Vahan Tekeyan’s majestic words, “The Armenian Church is the birthplace of my soul,” were selected by the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter and inscribed on the khachkar. The khachkar features a traditional Armenian cross, a motif of Khor Virab with Mount Ararat in the background, as well as angels, pomegranates, birds, grapes and grape vines throughout. The seventh letter of the Armenian alphabet Է is also featured with a unique wheat design, in addition to the Armenian symbol for eternity. Surrounding the cross are the abbreviations for Lord, God, Jesus and Christ which are often found on khachkars and in manuscripts.

The TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter was pleased to welcome California Superior Court Judge Michael Amerian, who represented the Triple X Fraternity, to the khachkar blessing. In addition, the following Armenian organizations had representatives in attendance: Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party, AGBU Pasadena-Glendale Chapter, AGBU Pasadena-Glendale Sports Committee, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational & Cultural Society-Pasadena Chapter, Knights of Vartan-Ghevont Lodge in Pasadena, Knights of Vartan-Ardaz Lodge in Los Angeles, Knights of Vartan-Sevan Lodge in the San Fernando Valley, Nor Serount Cultural Association, St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Pasadena, St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School of Pasadena, TCA Beshgeturian Center Maintenance Committee, TCA Los Angeles Chapter, TCA Pasadena-Glendale Chapter, TCA Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Azad Pem Theatrical Group and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church.

Master of Ceremonies Mihran Toumajan introduced the day’s first guest of honor, Dr. Minas Kojayan, a renowned and beloved educator. Toumajan noted that since the inception of the chapter in 2018, Kojayan’s unwavering support and assistance, including with the khachkar project, have been greatly appreciated by the chapter members. Kojayan highlighted the leadership role taken by the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter during last October’s twenty-eight member Pasadena-based Armenian coalition’s “Solidarity for Artsakh and POWs, MIAs and Captured Civilians” demonstration at Pasadena City Hall. Kojayan, who was previously bestowed the St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Medal by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, noted that today’s honor by some of his former students and the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter, was also especially significant and meaningful to him. He expressed his love for all of his students, from Cyprus to Los Angeles to Jerusalem, and the need for the next generation to carry the torch.

Toumajan introduced TCA Metro Los Angeles Chairman Carl Bardakian, a member of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and thanked him for spearheading the khachkar project. He referred to Bardakian as a “pioneer” in Armenian basketball for making what was once merely a dream becoming what is now a common reality. He explained how Bardakian was the first to arrange for Armenians born in the diaspora to receive passports and citizenship and represent Armenia in FIBA competition worldwide. Starting in 2010, first as a scout for the Armenian women’s national basketball team and then as head coach of the Armenian men’s national basketball team from 2012-2015 and then continuing as a scout for the U16, U18 and U20 boys and girls basketball teams of Armenia. Toumajan praised Bardakian for being the only four-time gold medalist at the international Pan Armenian Games in Armenia, twice as a member of the Valley AGBU team and once each as head coach of the Los Angeles men’s and women’s basketball teams.