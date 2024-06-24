Khachkar Blessed at Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center

ALTADENA, Calif. — Saturday, June 22 was a milestone day for the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Metro Los Angeles Chapter, with the blessing of a stone cross (khachkar) from Armenia at the Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center in Altadena, California.
The program began with the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Pasadena-Glendale and Los Angeles San Fernando Valley Scouts leading the United States and Armenian national anthems.
Immediately following, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, blessed the khachkar, accompanied by Very Rev. Fr. Eremia Abgaryan, Very Rev. Fr. Anania Tsaturyan, Rev. Fr. Moushegh Tashjian, Rev. Fr. Vazken Movsessian and Dn. Armen Jesralyan.
Mihran Toumajan of the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter and Assistant Secretary of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, welcomed the audience and noted that the khachkar was the work of Varazdat Hambardzumyan, the preeminent khachkar sculptor in Armenia. In 2010, Hambardzumyan was awarded a Gold Medal from the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, which is the highest honor awarded by the ministry for contributions to Armenian culture. Unquestionably, the khachkar has already become a landmark to Armenians and non-Armenians – a highly visible symbol of the Armenian identity and faith – on the Altadena and Pasadena border.
Toumajan noted that the khachkar was donated by Dean Shahinian, Esq. of Washington, D.C., an ardent supporter of the Armenian Church, Armenian culture and religious architecture. He expressed gratitude and appreciation for Shahinian’s donation to the TCA Beshgeturian Center and for his continued support of the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter. Toumajan thanked the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, as well as those who contributed towards the installation of the khachkar. Toumajan stated that although Shahinian had been unable to attend the khachkar blessing, he had expressed that “the way that our faith has shaped our art” had motivated him to donate the khachkar and added “we have a rich culture.” His goal was for the khachkar to “educate and inspire those who see it.”
In recognition of Shahinian’s donation, the khachkar was dedicated in memory of his maternal grandfather, Rev. Fr. Vahan (Manoug) Jelalian, who was born in Palu in 1891. Jelalian had been a student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, when he joined the Armenian Legion as a volunteer soldier with the goal of fighting the Turks and liberating Cilicia. After the evacuation of Cilicia, he taught at the Melkonian Educational Institute in Cyprus. In 1936, he was ordained a priest in Cyprus and returned to the United States to serve as a pastor of Armenian Apostolic Churches in Detroit, Providence and Paterson, New Jersey.