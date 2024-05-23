  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

The members of the delegation from Germany, left, meet with their Armenian counterparts in Yerevan.
German Delegation Visits Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) —  Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan received the delegation of the Foreign Relations Committee of the German Bundestag headed by Johannes Schraps on May 20.

According to Grigoryan’s Office, he highlighted bilateral visits at the highest level and underscored the dynamics of stable development of Armenia-Germany relations.

Grigoryan briefed on the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, the policy of diversification of the economic sphere and the cooperation in the field of energy.

The German side reaffirmed its ongoing support for the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia and for the country’s stability and security.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
