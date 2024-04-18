Obituary: Emmik ‘Meda’ Abrahamian

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emmik “Meda” Abrahamian, lovingly nicknamed Tootooi by her grandson, Eric, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2024, at the age of 93, surrounded by her family at her home in Lexington.

She was born in Isfahan, Iran, and was the youngest daughter of Elizabeth and Aram Abrahamian. After graduating from Noor Bakhsh High School in Iran, she attended university in London, majoring in chemistry.

While at university, she met Razmik Der-Sirakian, married, and had two sons, Aram and Edward (Teddy), before returning to Iran.

She often recalled her youthful years in London with great pleasure and therefore had a keen appreciation for all things British. One of her fondest memories was witnessing Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, for which she camped-out overnight to secure a spot on the path of the inaugural procession.

Upon their return to Iran, Meda and Razmik made a home for their young family and were surrounded by extended family and friends. Meda had a vast and much-loved social circle, was an active member of the parents’ organization at her children’s school and spent countless hours volunteering her time and effort within the school community.

Unfortunately, their life in Iran was abruptly interrupted by the 1979 revolution, and her family, like that of so many others, was scattered throughout the world. She was able to reunite with her sons and their families in the 1990s when she had the opportunity to relocate to the Boston area. She devoted her time and energy to her new role as a grandmother, a role in which she took immense pride. She adored her grandsons and became an integral part of their lives. She was also a voracious reader, loved to travel, and remained an undefeated Scrabble player well into her golden years.