Michael Rubin, Asya Darbinyan to Headline Times Square Genocide Commemoration

NEW YORK — The 109th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:00 pm, featuring headline speakers Dr. Michael Rubin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and Dr. Asya Darbinyan, Executive Director of the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights, and Genocide Education at Brookdale Community College, and including a performance by Canada-based musician Harout Bedrossian, in a program led by Masters of Ceremonies David Ojakian (Armenian Assembly of America), Chantelle Nasri (Armenian National Committee of America), and Nanor Hartounian (UCLA’s The Promise Armenian Institute).

Sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, the noteworthy event, which is now in its 39th year, will welcome elected officials to share remarks relating to the Armenian Genocide commemoration and support of pro-Armenian issues on Capitol Hill.

“As a community we’re proud to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in such a momentous location as we continue to remember, honor, and educate the world about the first genocide of the 20th century,” said co-chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “We strive towards global recognition, particularly from Turkey, and commemorations like this show the world that we will not give up our fight.”

“We should never forget the Armenian Genocide of 1915 committed against the Armenian people, and we should teach our younger generations to make an effort to keep the memories alive of the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred,” said Bedrossian, who will perform a musical interlude with his band members consisting of Armenian cultural and patriotic songs.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan is sponsoring its annual student essay contest that gives Armenian students the opportunity to express their voices and concerns regarding genocide awareness and human rights. Winners will be announced at the commemoration, and selections from each essay will be read.

The Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Homenetmen Scouts of New York and New Jersey, Armenian Youth Federation, and national Armenian youth organizations.