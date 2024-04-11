LA Board of Supervisors Declares April Armenian History Month, Votes to Commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced two motions at the April 9 Board of Supervisors’ meeting. The first one was to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. This motion was co-authored by First District Supervisor Hilda Solis. In addition, Barger proposed the declaration of April as Armenian History Month, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Armenian Community. The Board has made this declaration annually starting in 2017. The two motions passed unanimously. “I believe it’s important to reflect and learn from the past,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Remembering the Armenian Genocide gives our diverse communities an opportunity to collectively acknowledge and mourn the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives. The district I represent is home to the largest concentration of Armenians and Armenian-Americans in the county, so declaring this day of remembrance is also about honoring them. They are resilient people – determined, focused, and dedicated to persevering.”

“As we solemnly remember the many lives that were lost, we also honor the resiliency of the Armenian people who rebuilt their lives from nothing–including those here in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The First District is home to the communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and Montebello which is home to the Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral which is over 100 years old. I am proud to represent these vibrant and resilient communities. Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.”

A video message from Supervisor Barger about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is available by clicking here.

Mirror-Spectator correspondent and former Tekeyan Cultural Association leader Kevork Keushkerian was among those addressing the Board meeting via telephone in support of the two motions.