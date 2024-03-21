  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Karen Khachanov, at right, and Andrey Rublev, second from left
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Khachanov and Rublev Exhibition Match Raises $100,000 for Artsakh Refugees

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — On Saturday March 16, the Los Angeles Tennis Center at UCLA held an exhibition match featuring world-renowned tennis stars Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, hosted by Homenetmen Glendale Ararat, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth through sports and scouting programs, The Armenian Report said.

The match kicked off with a heartwarming display as the Ararat Homenetmen Scouts proudly paraded the flags of the USA, Armenia, Artsakh, and California, with Khachanov and Rublev joining them. The crowd erupted with applause as the champions took to the court.

In the end, Khachanov won with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 win. However, the true triumph of the day transcended the scoreboard as over $100,000 was raised to support Armenian families forcibly displaced from Artsakh in Armenia.

Reflecting on the event, Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chairwoman Roobina Arshakian expressed her gratitude for Khachanov’s ongoing support. She highlighted his commitment to inspiring young members through his success story and personal engagement with the community.

Khachanov, currently ranked #15 among the world’s male tennis players, boasts an impressive record, including five ATP Tour singles titles and an Olympic silver medal.

His partnership with Rublev has also seen success, clinching a doubles Masters 1000 title.

