Reflecting on Life Through the Liturgy: Prayers from an Adopted Son of Armenia

When I see him several minutes later, Father Sevak is dressed in liturgical attire in the company of deacons extending the silver cross to this congregation. I kiss the relic and am rushed with memories of my baptism at St. Zoravor, of Father Hovaness, and his gracious indulgence of my needing an interpreter to relay his sanctifying blessings; of the rose-gold cross my “brother” Armen put around my neck.

Back to the reality of this Sunday I watch the rituals of these transplants whose roots go deeper than mine. And for the first time in my Armenia Experience, I think I understand how it feels to be away from home.

Like much of today’s global church congregation, this one is mostly elderly. Some of the women cover their heads in scarves. Men and women here carry faces of burden, brightened by smiles of faith, or at least of tolerance.

Most here, I suspect, are forever diaspora – descendants from Lebanon or maybe Syria. Or maybe they are simply snowbirds from Watertown, but all are heirs to the displaced of the original genocide. Liturgical sameness dissolves borders and timelines. Fellowship over common dishes after the service connects disparate nations of one people.

I wonder whose faces show up in their prayers. In mine I see shop tenders and bus drivers and doctors and children whose names I’ve never known but whose presence in a place are the threads of my ties to their home. And I see those who became family: Armines and Gayannes and Anahits; several Armens and Aras; Harut and Hayk; Tadevos and Seda; Ashot; Zorab. And Babken, my little brother who survived the Gyumri earthquake and became my best man.

And these days, especially, I see the faces of friends I made in many visits to Artsakh. And I remember lighting candles inside Ghazanchetsots Church in Sushi and ache to know that it has now been ruined by enemy bombs. I recall laying flowers on the grave of an eight-year old in Martuni killed in the first Karabakh war. Now I wonder what un-survivable suffering his family must endure after being forced from their home and his eternal rest. . .

I’ve not been back, and recently my companion asked why. I told her it was because I wanted it to always be the way it was, and I know that it won’t. That’s the Irish in me. It’s complicated.

But this anointed incense (khoung) wafting through St. David – 7,000 miles from St. Zoravor – is so familiar, so effective in its ability to transport a willing spirit, that I am taken there and loved ones are joined. And it feels like home in the heart.

(Journalist John Hughes founded New Times Journalism Training Center in Yerevan and was editor of its online news daily, ArmeniaNow 2001-16.)