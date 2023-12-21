Armenia Boycotts Another CSTO Meeting after Putin Issues Thinly-Veiled Threats

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia will skip a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on December 19, one month after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan boycotted a summit of the leaders of ex-Soviet states making up the Russian-led military alliance.

Parliament speaker Alen Simonyan confirmed his decision not to attend it when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“Armenia’s sovereign territory was invaded by the armed forces of a third country, and the CSTO did not even give a political assessment of that. Why should we go there?” said Simonian.

The Armenian parliament’s press office said on Monday that other lawmakers will also not fly to Moscow for the session.

Armenia officially requested military aid from its CSTO allies after Azerbaijan’s offensive military operations launched along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in September 2022. It has since repeatedly accused them of ignoring the request in breach of the CSTO’s statutes and declared mission.